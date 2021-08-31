Colts Trade for Veteran Offensive Lineman

The Colts have traded a sixth-round pick for Eagles offensive lineman Matt Pryor and a seventh-round pick. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

The Indianapolis Colts have recognized some depth issues on the offensive line and therefore have traded for Philadelphia Eagles lineman Matt Pryor.

Along with Pryor, the Eagles will send the Colts a 2022 seventh-round draft pick in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick from the Colts.

Pryor (6'7", 332, 26 years old) was a sixth-round pick by the Eagles out of TCU in the 2018 NFL Draft.

He has started 10-of-27 career regular-season games and played along the offensive line, including six starts at right guard, three at right tackle, and one at left tackle. In 916 career snaps, Pryor has seen 533 at right guard, 254 at right tackle, 78 at left tackle, 47 at left guard, and four at big tight end.

Pro Football Focus has given Pryor a career average grade of 58.1 with there being very little discrepancy between his run blocking and pass protection. He's been dinged for 43 total pressures allowed on the quarterback in his career, including 27 hurries, 9 hits, and 7 sacks. He's also been penalized 8 times.

With left tackle Eric Fisher still recuperating from last season's Achilles injury, the Colts need some reinforcements alongside Julién Davenport, who is filling in during Fisher's absence. They also lost tackle Sam Tevi to a torn ACL last week.

