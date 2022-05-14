Arthur Joins PSN to Talk Colts Draft Class, Undrafted Rookies

Horseshoe Huddle senior analyst Jake Arthur joined Prime Sports Network to talk all about the Colts' 2022 draft class and their undrafted free agents.

They say you can't judge a draft class until three of four years down the road, but if we're looking at the Indianapolis Colts' 2022 NFL Draft class on paper, it's another solid haul for general manager Chris Ballard & Co.

With eight picks in the draft, the Colts came away with wide receiver Alec Pierce (2:53), tight end Jelani Woods (3:73), offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann (3:77), safety Nick Cross (3:96), defensive tackle Eric Johnson II (5:159), tight end Drew Ogletree (6:192), defensive tackle Curtis Brooks (6:216), and defensive back Rodney Thomas II (7:239).

The Colts also had a heralded group of 22 undrafted free agent signings.

The Colts put a premium on special traits, leaning heavily on players with elite size and athleticism. Based on RAS (Relative Athletic Score), the Colts picked the most physically gifted group of players in the NFL.

Out of the eight players the Colts selected, they had an average RAS of 9.63, with 10.0 being the highest score possible. Their lowest score was a 9.17 while five players had at least a 9.5.

What can each of these players bring to the team? Which Day 3 picks could make an impact? Which undrafted free agents could surprise? Arthur and DePalma get to all of it.

