Skip to main content

Will Jeff Saturday Stick with Matt Ryan as Starting QB?

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan threw three interceptions in a loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Indianapolis Colts saw a close game vs. the Dallas Cowboys turn into a laugher as they gave up 33 points in the fourth quarter to lose 54-19.

Interim coach Jeff Saturday was asked after the game if he could pinpoint where things went wrong.

"No, It’s a calamity of errors," said Saturday. "When you look at it, I think I said four possessions in a row where we turned the ball over, and one I know was for a touchdown. You’re putting your defense in an awful position."

"They’re a high-powered offense anyway, but when you’re not making them sustain anything to get points it’s going to get ugly quick."

Quarterback Matt Ryan was responsible for three interceptions in the game, and Saturday initially deflected whether or not Ryan would be the starter moving forward.

"We’re heading into the bye week and, as we go through this, I told those guys, ‘It’s a gut check.’ You’ve got a four-game season coming back," said Saturday. "We’ll get back late tonight but you’ve got to go check yourself, man."

"What can we do to get better and nobody’s going to feel sorry for us. The only people that can fix it are the ones in there," Saturday said nodding to the locker room. "So we’ve got to get it fixed and be better than we are right now."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Saturday was pressed again on an answer about Ryan, and he stuck by his starter... for now.

"Yeah, at this point, we’re riding with what we’ve got," said Saturday. "It’s five minutes after a beating. I’m disappointed. They’re disappointed. No decision I’m going to make right now’s going to be a good decision."

"We’ve got weeks to go about this. We’ve got a four-game season. We’ve got to get better. As a team we’ve got to get better in a lot of different areas. And so that’s my focus and that’s what we’re trying to do as a football team."

After a 54-19 loss, Saturday wasn't ready to make any final decisions.

"It’s five minutes after a beating," Saturday answered when asked why he'd stick with Ryan. "I’m disappointed. They’re disappointed. No decision I’m going to make right now’s going to be a good decision."

"We’ve got weeks to go about this. We’ve got a four-game season. We’ve got to get better. As a team we’ve got to get better in a lot of different areas. And so that’s my focus and that’s what we’re trying to do as a football team."

Saturday's gut reaction was to stick by his starter, but things could change over the course of the next week as he and the staff prepare to finish the season.

In This Article (1)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates scoring a two point conversion against Purdue during the second half of the Big Ten Championship game against Purdue at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
News

Colts' Familiar Head Coaching Rumor Starting to Heat Up

By Jake Arthur
Dec 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) reacts after a turnover during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Matt Ryan Affirms Why Colts Must Move On at QB in Loss to Cowboys

By Andrew Moore
Dec 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker (28) recovers a fumble and runs it back for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at AT&T Stadium.
Game Day

Jake's Takes | Colts Dominated in Primetime vs. Cowboys

By Jake Arthur
Nov 28, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts tackle Braden Smith (72) and tight end Jelani Woods (80) block Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Game Day

Colts, Cowboys Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday Night Football

By Jake Arthur
Oct 23, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree (48) is blocked by Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Dennis Kelly (73) as quarterback Matt Ryan (2) attempts a pass during the first half at Nissan Stadium.
Game Day

With Braden Smith Out, Who Will Fill Void at Right Tackle?

By Drake Wally
Nov 13, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Kylen Granson (83) runs the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium.
Game Day

How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Cowboys Sunday Night Football

By Jake Arthur
Forrest Rhyne Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Colts Add Depth at Linebacker Ahead of Clash with Cowboys

By HH Staff
C.J. Stroud Bryce Young Indianapolis Colts Mock Draft
News

Colts Linked as 'Trade-Up' Candidate in NFL Draft

By HH Staff