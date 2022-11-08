The Indianapolis Colts hired their former star center, Jeff Saturday, as their new interim head coach on Monday after the dismissal of Frank Reich.

Being in the middle of the season with a game to play this Sunday, and with no experience coaching at the professional or even college level, Saturday has to get up to speed and make decisions right away. He described it on Monday night as "drinking out of a firehose."

However, the new shot-caller already knows who he's starting at a couple of key positions that have been in flux on Sunday on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders: Sam Ehlinger at quarterback and Bernhard Raimann at left tackle.

"Sam (Ehlinger) will be the quarterback and (Bernhard) Raimann will be still the left tackle," Saturday said.

Ehlinger will be making his third-career start after going 0-2 the last two weeks against the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots. He's gone 32-of-52 passing (61.5%) for 304 yards (5.8 YPA), with no touchdowns, 2 turnovers (1 interception, 1 lost fumble), and a 69.7 passer rating. He's also carried the ball 11 times for 54 yards (4.9 avg.).

The second-year passer out of Texas has been thrust into a tough situation after taking over for benched 15-year veteran, Matt Ryan. While some of it is self-inflicted as the result of being a young quarterback, Ehlinger has been under constant pressure, resulting in 11 sacks. However, behind an offensive line performing as poorly as this one is, perhaps the team feels he still gives the Colts' the best chance at moving the offense given his ability to evade some pressure.

Raimann, the rookie third-round pick, will make his fourth start after stepping back into the role for the banged-up Dennis Kelly last Sunday. According to Pro Football Focus, in 183 offensive snaps, Raimann has received an overall grade of 58.2, including a 52.8 in pass protection and a 70.3 in run blocking, plus 4 penalties. He has the second-best run-blocking grade on the line behind Braden Smith (70.5). Raimann has allowed 10 total pressures on the quarterback, including 7 hurries, 1 hit, and 2 sacks.

The Colts and Raiders kick off at 4:05pm this Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

