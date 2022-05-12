Julio Jones to the Colts? ESPN Insider Makes Prediction

ESPN NFL Insider Bill Barnwell took the task of predicting the landing spot for 10 of the NFL's most high profile free agents.

He predicts former Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones to land with the Indianapolis Colts, reuniting with quarterback Matt Ryan.

Writes Barnwell of the possibility of Jones to Indianapolis:

A deal with the Colts would give Jones a chance to spend time both on the outside and in the slot, given that Parris Campbell has struggled to stay healthy and second-round pick Alec Pierce may need some time to adjust to the league. It would also get Jones back inside a dome for his home games and reunite the seven-time Pro Bowler with his longtime quarterback, Matt Ryan.



Colts general manager Chris Ballard has been hesitant at times to make free-agent signings outside of the organization, but his new quarterback should be able to vouch for Jones. Again, a one-year deal in the $5 million to $6 million range would make sense. - Bill Barnwell, ESPN

Jones asked for a trade from the Falcons prior to the 2021 season, and his year with the Titans was forgettable. His 31 catches for 434 yards were career lows for the 11-year veteran, including his 2013 season when he played just five games.

Jones battled hamstring injuries in 2020, prior to his move to the Titans, but still had 771 yards receiving in just nine games. Prior to that season, he had at least 1,394 yards in six consecutive seasons, making the Pro Bowl in each.

Jones ranks 17th on the all-time yardage list for receiving, but he's within shouting distance of the top ten, including No. 9 Colts legend Marvin Harrison. Jones has 13,330 yards in 11 seasons, and needs just 1,251 to pass Harrison and move into ninth all time.

He'd be worth a low-risk offer of $5 million that Ballard suggests. If, and it's a big if, he can stay healthy, Jones is still an elite receiver in the NFL.

Low risk, high reward... sounds like a deal that might make sense for the Colts.