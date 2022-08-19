Skip to main content

Locked On Colts: Alec Pierce, Mike Strachan Biggest Risers in Joint Practices with Lions

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, Jake and Zach discuss Thursday's joint practice with the Lions, what they've learned about the Colts this week against a different team, and who they want to see play a lot of snaps on Saturday.
On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach discuss the second day of Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions joint practices, the Colts' 13th practice of training camp overall.

How did Thursday's practice go? What have the guys learned about the Colts this week against a different team? Who do Jake and Zach want to see play a lot of snaps on Saturday in the preseason game?

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

A couple of young offensive players looked good against Detroit's defense, and it's a pair who need to step up in the last week of camp.

Jake and Zach discuss what they've learned about the Colts this week, including concerns about the offensive line and validation about the secondary.

Which players should play significant time on Saturday and why?

Check out the latest episode of Locked On Colts as well as Jake's Day 13 notebook for more:

Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 13: Defense Stands Its Ground

The Locked On Colts podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

What did you think about Day 13 of Colts camp practices? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

