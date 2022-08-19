Locked On Colts: Alec Pierce, Mike Strachan Biggest Risers in Joint Practices with Lions

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach discuss the second day of Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions joint practices, the Colts' 13th practice of training camp overall.

How did Thursday's practice go? What have the guys learned about the Colts this week against a different team? Who do Jake and Zach want to see play a lot of snaps on Saturday in the preseason game?

A couple of young offensive players looked good against Detroit's defense, and it's a pair who need to step up in the last week of camp.

Jake and Zach discuss what they've learned about the Colts this week, including concerns about the offensive line and validation about the secondary.

Which players should play significant time on Saturday and why?

Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 13: Defense Stands Its Ground

