Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 13: Defense Stands Its Ground

The Indianapolis Colts hosted the Detroit Lions once again on Thursday for the second of two joint practices before the teams square off at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday in their preseason matchup.

After watching the Colts' offense on Wednesday, I spent Thursday watching the Colts' defense and special teams.

I roamed the sidelines once again on Thursday for the duration of practice and now give you the contents of my daily journal.

TEAM

— The following players missed Thursday's practice: wide receiver Keke Coutee, linebacker JoJo Domann, offensive lineman Dennis Kelly, defensive tackle R.J. McIntosh, safety Will Redmond, cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, safety Armani Watts, and defensive tackle Chris Williams. Cornerback Anthony Chesley returned after missing practice earlier in the week.

— Tight end Drew Ogletree was also obviously out after going on Injured Reserve on Thursday following his torn ACL diagnosis. After practice, Colts head coach Frank Reich said it was only the ACL that was torn for Ogletree and that it’s usually about a nine-month timetable.

— Some Colts had a little fun before practice began as Yannick Ngakoue borrowed a photographer's camera to take some shots of Grover Stewart. Shaquille Leonard also signed a onesie that a baby was wearing.

OFFENSE

— While I saw little of what the offense did on Thursday, word is that rookie tight end Jelani Woods and second-year wide receiver Mike Strachan, who returned from a knee injury this week, had strong performances.

DEFENSE

— During 11-on-11s featuring the Lions offense vs. Colts defense, there was a lot of work in the red zone and the hurry-up offense.

— My defensive player of the day goes to linebacker E.J. Speed. He teamed up with safety Nick Cross for an excellent run stuff on one play and then intercepted quarterback Tim Boyle in the end zone shortly after. Defensive tackle Byron Cowart flushed Boyle out of the pocket on the play to force the pass.

— The Lions had some big pass plays early in practice in 7-on-7s. Quarterback David Blough found running back D'Andre Swift on a pass play from about 15 yards out up left seam for a touchdown. Starting quarterback Jared Goff then also hit Swift from about 12 yards out on a wheel route up the right side for a score over Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke. Shortly after, Goff rolled out to his left side and found tight end T.J. Hockenson in the end zone from 12 yards out while Colts safety Rodney McLeod was in coverage.

— During 11-on-11s, Goff was 10-of-17 passing (58.8%) with a 50-yard touchdown on a post route to receiver Trinity Benson.

— Lions running back Jamaal Williams had a few strong runs and was heavily involved in the passing game. It was a solid day for him.

— The Colts' depth linemen did a good job of getting into the backfield. Tyquan Lewis looked particularly effective, once collapsing the right side of the pocket and getting to Blough for a would-be sack. Ben Banogu then got to Blough on the very next play, standing there in the quarterback's face directly after the play-action fake.

— Rookie defensive tackle Curtis Brooks killed a run play in backfield. Fellow rookie tackle Eric Johnson also had a big day. He recovered a fumbled quarterback-running back exchange and also had a would-be sack during a two-minute drill.

— Cornerback Kenny Moore II had a big hit on Lions receiver D.J. Chark on a screen pass that had no gain.

— Brandon Facyson was sticky and aggressive in coverage throughout the day. He was flagged for one defensive pass interference call but it didn't look valid as he and the receiver were both diving toward the ball.

SPECIAL TEAMS

— The kicking battle continues to get wider. Rodrigo Blankenship was 5-of-5 on his field goal attempts, connecting from 33, 40, 45, 50, and 54. Jake Verity was 4-of-5, missing the 54-yarder, wide to the right.

— The Colts' kickoff returners on Thursday were Dallis Flowers, Ashton Dulin, and DeMichael Harris.

