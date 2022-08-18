Locked On Colts: Matt Ryan, Alec Pierce Dominate Lions in Joint Practice

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach discuss the first day of Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions joint practices, the Colts' 12th practice of training camp overall.

Quarterback Matt Ryan and the Colts' offense dominated the Lions' defense. Rookie tight end Drew Ogletree suffered a season-ending knee injury. What are the guys looking forward to defensively on Thursday?

Led by Ryan and wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce, the Colts' passing game flew high against Detroit's secondary, in 1-on-1s, 7-on-7s, and 11-on-11s. A couple of Lions defensive linemen also leave an impression.

Ogletree, who had been having a terrific camp, reportedly suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

What makes the defensive line rotation so appealing to watch on Thursday against the Lions?

