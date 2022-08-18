Skip to main content

Locked On Colts: Matt Ryan, Alec Pierce Dominate Lions in Joint Practice

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, Matt Ryan and the offense dominated the Lions' defense during the first day of joint practices. Drew Ogletree suffered a season-ending knee injury. What are the guys watching defensively on Thursday?
On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach discuss the first day of Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions joint practices, the Colts' 12th practice of training camp overall.

Quarterback Matt Ryan and the Colts' offense dominated the Lions' defense. Rookie tight end Drew Ogletree suffered a season-ending knee injury. What are the guys looking forward to defensively on Thursday?

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

Led by Ryan and wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce, the Colts' passing game flew high against Detroit's secondary, in 1-on-1s, 7-on-7s, and 11-on-11s. A couple of Lions defensive linemen also leave an impression.

Ogletree, who had been having a terrific camp, reportedly suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

What makes the defensive line rotation so appealing to watch on Thursday against the Lions?

Check out the latest episode of Locked On Colts as well as Jake's Day 12 notebook for more:

Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 12: Matt Ryan, Offense Tame Lions, Drew Ogletree Goes Down

The Locked On Colts podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

