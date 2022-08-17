Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 12: Matt Ryan, Offense Tame Lions, Drew Ogletree Goes Down

On Wednesday, the Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions began the first of two days of joint practices at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. ahead of their preseason Week 2 matchup on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

It was a spirited affair that allowed for the Colts to set the tone on both sides of the football. I paid particular attention to the Colts' offense on Wednesday, so that's where the bulk of the notes will come from. On Thursday, I will watch the Colts' defense.

I roamed the sidelines once again on Wednesday for the duration of practice and now give you the contents of my daily journal.

TEAM

— The following players missed Wednesday's practice: cornerback Anthony Chesley, wide receiver Keke Coutee, linebacker JoJo Domann, offensive lineman Dennis Kelly, safety Will Redmond, cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, safety Armani Watts, and defensive tackle Chris Williams.

— Rookie tight end Drew Ogletree, who has had an outstanding camp, suffered what is feared to be a significant knee injury as he went down during 7-on-7s without contact. After practice, Colts head coach Frank Reich said that it didn't look good, that it looked significant, and that Ogletree will undergo an MRI for further evaluation. Defensive tackle R.J. McIntosh also left with an injury, though Reich believes it's only minor.

— In 1-on-1 drills pitting Colts wide receivers/tight ends against Lions defensive backs, here were the outcomes (Note: It was often difficult to tell who a Lions player was if they had their jersey rolled up over their numbers. In that instance, I put "N/A"): Amani Oruwariye def. Michael Pittman Jr. (drop); Mo Alie-Cox def. DeShon Elliott (DPI, still caught); Alec Pierce def. Jeff Okudah; D.J. Montgomery def. Bobby Price (40-yard touchdown); Tracy Walker def. Michael Jacobson; Ethan Fernea def. Mike Hughes; Will Harris def. Dezmon Patmon; Ashton Dulin def. Cedric Boswell (40-yard touchdown); Mark Gilbert def. Kylen Granson (drop); Parris Campbell def. Chase Lucas; Samson Nacua def. Mark Gilbert; Oruwariye def. Pittman (OPI, Pittman made nice leaping back-shoulder catch); Kerby Joseph def. Jelani Woods; Fernea def. Joseph; Pierce def. N/A (40-yard touchdown); Montgomery def. N/A; JuJu Hughes def. Drew Ogletree; Patmon def. Saivion Smith (40-yard touchdown); Dulin def. Boswell (DPI, still caught); Nikola Kalinic def. Walker; Hughes def. Woods; Nacua def. Harris; Pittman def. Oruwariye; Walker def. Alie-Cox; Lucas def. Campbell; Pierce def. Gilbert; Montgomery def. Price; Elliott def. Granson; Fernea def. A.J. Parker (DPI); Patmon def. Okudah; Dulin def. Boswell; Ogletree def. N/A; Jacobson def. Harris (DPI, still caught); Nacua def. N/A

— The Colts looked terrific in this series. Aside from the multiple chunk plays, the Lions held onto the Colts' pass-catchers like crazy, which was often allowed to fly by the officials.

— In 1-on-1 drills pitting Colts offensive linemen against Lions defensive linemen, here were the outcomes: Jashon Cornell def. Josh Seltzner; Isaiah Buggs def. Wesley French; John Cominsky def. Will Fries; Aidan Hutchinson def. Bernhard Raimann; Charles Harris def. Braden Smith; Alim McNeill def. Danny Pinter; French def. Demetrius Taylor; Quenton Nelson def. Michael Brockers; Matt Pryor def. Eric Banks; Jordan Murray def. Harris; McNeill def. Pinter; Cornell def. Nelson; Pryor def. Anthony Pittman; Seltzner def. Hutchinson; Alex Mollette def. Bruce Hector

— Lions defenders Hutchinson and McNeill looked particularly good in these drills. Hutchinson was the second-overall pick in this year's draft, so he looked the part. He's explosive, has high energy, and is able to put counter moves on blockers already. McNeill looked incredibly powerful, backing Colts blockers back into their own "zone" throughout the 1-on-1s.

— As is to be expected during joint training camp practices, there were a few scuffles. The most notable one came when Lions safety Elliott threw Pittman to the ground after a catch during 11-on-11s. Pittman, who doesn't even accept that treatment from his teammates, jawed with Elliott while Nelson came to back his teammate up. As things began to calm down, Okudah came in and reignited the issue by shoving Pittman as both sides swarmed.

OFFENSE

— This was arguably Colts quarterback Matt Ryan's best day of camp. In 11-on-11s, he was 10-of-12 passing (83.3%) with three touchdowns on three straight throws in the red zone from the 10-yard line. He had completions to Pittman (4), Alie-Cox (3), Granson, Pierce, and Dulin. His touchdown throws were to Pierce, Pittman, and Dulin. Whether it was 1-on-1s, 7-on-7s, or 11-on-11s, Ryan was calling the shots.

— Pittman had an outstanding day, once again leading Colts receivers in 11s with four catches, including the touchdown. On one play, he beat Okudah on a drag that probably would've gone for about 40-plus yards after Pittman's run after the catch. Catching balls over the middle and picking up yards after the catch looks like it's going to be big for Pittman in 2022.

— Along with Pittman, the Colts' other outside receiver, Pierce, had his best day as well. He owned 1-on-1s, making crisp cuts, getting great separation, and showing his strong hands. His play of the day was this touchdown below in 11-on-11s against top Lions cornerback Oruwariye:

— During 7-on-7s, Ryan found Granson up the mid-right for about 20 yards. It was a great catch by Granson, who adjusted to the ball and brought it down. Ryan had another solid completion to one of his tight ends in 11s, as he scrambled, avoided pressure, and hit Alie-Cox near the left-side numbers for about 12-15 yards.

— Quarterback Nick Foles was 5-of-9 passing (55.6%) in 11s, completing passes to Mike Strachan, DeMichael Harris, Jacobson, Woods, and a touchdown to Ty'Son Williams. Foles threw an interception to Joseph on what appeared to be a miscommunication with Strachan. Foles and Strachan nearly connected on a touchdown later in the day in the back of the end zone, and though Strachan caught the ball, he wasn't able to get both feet in bounds.

SPECIAL TEAMS

— Fernea, Tony Brown, and Luke Rhodes all looked good in a very spirited punt coverage drill.

— Wednesday's punt returners were Dallis Flowers, Nyheim Hines, and Fernea.

What did you think of Day 12's action? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

