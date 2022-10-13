Skip to main content

Ryan Holding Steady in QB Index, But for How Long?

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan holds his spot in NFL.com's QB Index, but questions remain about his ability to hold up.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan helped engineer two-late scoring drives to help decide the 12-9 win over the Denver Broncos last week. Despite the win, it wasn't exactly a vintage "Matty-Ice" performance, and he remains at No. 25 in the NFL.com QB Index.

Longtime Colts beat writer Zak Keefer called Thursday's reluctant 12-9 triumph over the Broncos the "ugliest win I've ever covered." Ryan's Colts have a way of creating such memories this autumn. It's fair to wonder how long Matty Ice will last behind a broken-down line set on his punishment. The 37-year-old's seven picks -- including one disastrous lob against Denver -- equal the villainized Carson Wentz's total from a year ago. Only Matthew Stafford has taken as many sacks (21) as Ryan, who also leads the league with 11 fumbles. He'll take a few hits each game that resemble Brad Pitt's earthly exit from Meet Joe Black. -- Dan Hanzus, NFL.com

To say Ryan has taken a beating the last five seasons would be an understatement. He was sacked 171 times his last-four seasons in Atlanta, and he's never been given the "Tom Brady" treatment from officials when it comes to disallowing contact on the passer. 

He took some hard shots in Atlanta, and his penchant for getting hit has followed him to Indianapolis. The sacks only tell part of the story, against the Broncos, half. Ryan was sacked six times by Denver's defense, but he was hit 12 times, including six by Baron Browning alone.

Hanzus rightfully asks the question how much longer can Ryan withstand this type of punishment? 

Head coach Frank Reich is doing what he can to address the left tackle position, but the unit as a whole must play better if Ryan is going to survive the season.

The Colts get a chance to move above .500 on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Indianapolis lost the first meeting between the two teams 24-0 in Jacksonville, in what has become a house of horrors for the Colts. 

Protecting Matt Ryan will go a long way towards the Colts getting a win and setting up a first-place game against the Tennessee Titans on October 23rd.

