Skip to main content

Matt Ryan Self Scouts after Embarrassing Loss

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan was asked to assess his performance following an embarrassing loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Indianapolis Colts were humbled on the road by the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-0, warming up the seats of head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard.

But what of quarterback Matt Ryan?

Ryan was 16 of 30 passing for 195 yards and three interceptions. His 34.0 quarterback rating was the third worst of his career that spans 224 games.

 After the game, Ryan owned up to his poor play.

"Yeah, I've got to play better," said Ryan. "There's no doubt about that. I think as a group we all have to play better, too. It's disappointing when you put in the work during the week and you come out and you don't play the way that you're capable of playing."

"Credit to Jacksonville. I thought they did a good job, played well, but we have to set a certain standard for ourselves. Every week we have to show up, and we've got to be ready to go."

"In the first two weeks we haven't done that. It's a long season, and we've got to get back to work, but today wasn't good enough."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Through two games Ryan's quarterback rating is 63.9; he's never been below 80 for a full season and has a career rating of 93.9.

Ryan has been through tough stretches in his career, and the Colts will need his experience and past performances in those tough stretches to rebound from a disappointing start.

"I've played in a lot of games," said Ryan. "I've got my ass kicked before, I know that much. It's all about how you respond. You get up off the floor. It happens in this league."

"There's good players across the board. Every week is going to be tough. It happens to you sometimes, but one can't turn into two."

"You have to pick yourself back up, have a great week of preparation, and make sure we have a better performance next week."

Road games are never easy in the NFL, especially for the Colts in Jacksonville where they haven't won since 2014

But the opponents don't get any easier. Indianapolis comes home on Sunday, but they'll face a 2-0 perennial power in the Kansas City Chiefs. 

Ryan and the Colts will definitely need a better performance against Kansas City, before the season that started with such high expectations gets away from them before the calendar hits October.

In This Article (1)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) looks on after getting sacked during the second quarter of a regular season game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] Fooball American Football Gridiron Football Nfl Colts Indianapolis Jacksonville Jaguars Regular Season Home Opener 2022
News

A Colts Podcast: Have the Colts Hit Rock Bottom?

By Andrew Moore
Aug 27, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
News

Colts' Chris Ballard, Frank Reich on Hot Seat After ‘Pathetic’ Showing vs. Jaguars

By Andrew Moore
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) is sacked on the play by Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen (41) as defensive end Dawuane Smoot (91) helps during the second quarter of a regular season game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.
Game Day

Jake's Takes | Colts Lose Benefit of Doubt after Unacceptable Performance to Jaguars

By Jake Arthur
Aug 27, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) looks on during a victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Colts, Jaguars Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Matchup

By Jake Arthur
Jan 9, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) moves in against Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) in the second half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
News

Colts vs. Jaguars: 5 Pressing Questions in Pivotal Matchup

By Jake Arthur
Sep 13, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback CJ Henderson (23) and linebacker Myles Jack (44) during the first quarter at TIAA Bank Field.
News

Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. Downgraded to Out vs. Jaguars

By Jake Arthur
BeFunky-collage
News

Colts, Jaguars Week 2 Preview: Matt Ryan Leads Offense Into Already-Crucial Matchup

By Jake Arthur
Sep 11, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Mike Strachan (17) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
News

5 Colts' Players That Need More Playing Time in Week 2

By Zach Hicks