New Signing: Colts Bring Back Linebacker

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Tuesday that they have signed linebacker Forrest Rhyne to the practice squad while also releasing wide receiver DeMichael Harris from the practice squad.

Joel Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reported the signing of Rhyne earlier in the day. The move was made following a workout on Monday, per Aaron Wilson KPRC2.

Rhyne (6'1", 233, 23 years old) was originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Villanova following the 2022 NFL Draft. While he dealt with an injury for a good chunk of training camp, he had some nice moments during the summer, primarily in pass coverage.

He was let go during preseason roster cuts on Aug. 25 before being re-signed to the practice squad the next day. Rhyne stayed with the unit until being released in favor of cornerback Ryan Smith on Sep. 27. Now, Rhyne is back once again, joining Segun Olubi as the only other linebacker on the practice squad.

In 45 collegiate games at 'Nova, Rhyne accumulated 310 tackles (22.5 for loss), 11.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery.

Currently, the Colts' active roster linebackers are Shaquille Leonard, Bobby Okereke, Zaire Franklin, E.J. Speed, JoJo Domann, and Grant Stuard, who patrol the middle of a Colts defense that ranks 9th overall (313.7 YPG) and 13th in scoring (20.0 PPG).

The Colts are next in action on Sunday against the Washington Commanders. Indianapolis is 3-3-1 on the season after last week's loss to the Tennessee Titans. The fallout saw the Colts name Sam Ehlinger as the team's new quarterback moving forward.

Rhyne is unlikely to be seeing action against the Commanders but is a candidate to be called up for the game if the team is dealing with injuries at the linebacker position.

