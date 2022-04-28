Skip to main content

NFL.com's 7-Round Mock has Colts Taking OT and...QB?

In NFL.com's final seven-round mock draft, the Indianapolis Colts fill a hole at tackle while getting a possible quarterback of the future.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

NFL.com's Chad Reuter conducted a seven-round mock draft that included the Indianapolis Colts filling a big need at offensive tackle in the second round while taking a look to the future in round three.

Bernhard Raimann comes off the board at pick No. 42. The offensive tackle from Central Michigan would likely slide into a starting spot at right tackle early for the Colts. 

Says NFL.com's Lance Zierlein of Raimann:

With alluring athleticism and an impressive skill set, Raimann is just scratching the surface of his potential. His initial transition from tight end to left tackle occurred in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, making his rapid transformation fairly remarkable. - Zierlein

The pick of Raimann makes a lot of sense for the Colts. He doesn't have ideal arm length at 32 78", but that's one of the reasons he might be available at No. 42. 

With the Colts' third-round pick at No. 73, Reuter has the Colts look towards the future with quarterback Carson Strong out of Nevada. Strong has questions around his health with past-knee trouble, but he's probably worth a flyer in the third.

By taking Strong in the third, Reuter has the Colts passing up on potential difference makers at less-valuable positions like linebacker Troy Andersen and tight end Jelani Woods. 

The Colts could also look to add speedy weapon Calvin Austin of Memphis. The undersized (5'8) wide receiver ran 4.32 at the NFL Combine to go with a 39 inch vertical leap.

Reuter has the Colts addressing the wide receiver position with their fourth-round pick. Jalen Tolbert of South Alabama gets taken at No. 122. Tolbert is 6'1 and 194 pounds and ran a 4.49 forty at the combine. 

Remaining Picks:

5th Round, #159, Cordell Volson, OG, North Dakota State
5th Round, #179, Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame 
6th Round, #216, Bo Melton, WR, Rutgers
7th Round, #239, Jermaine Waller, CB, Virginia Tech

The Colts don't have a first-round pick in the NFL Draft which begins on Thursday night, but the middle rounds are deep with talent. Raimann would be a terrific pick for the Colts at 42, but we'd probably like to see the Colts stay away from quarterback at No. 73.

