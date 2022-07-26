PFF Predicts Big Year for Colts' Michael Pittman

Pro Football Focus (PFF) believes Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman is one of the eight players in the entire NFL who will benefit the most from the offseason changes.

Despite not being ranked among the top-24 quarterbacks in the NFL from a fantasy football perspective by his colleague earlier this week, Sam Monson believes new Colts quarterback Matt Ryan will make Pittman even more productive than he was last season.

The third-year wide receiver had 1,082 yards and six touchdowns last season, and Monson sees reason to believe Pittman will have an even bigger year in 2022.

"It’s easy to look at the 27 touchdown passes to only seven interceptions that Carson Wentz recorded last season and conclude that he actually played pretty well for the Colts, but that would be well wide of the mark," wrote Monson on PFF. "Wentz posted a 67.9 PFF passing grade — 21st in the league despite an offensive system actively working to prop him up the limit his mistakes. He recorded 18 turnover-worthy plays and the Indianapolis figures that were so keen to bring him in were even faster to kick him out the door once the season finished."

Import Ryan, and Monson believes Pittman will benefit most from one of the most prolific passers in NFL history.

"Even with Matt Ryan in decline, he should be a significant upgrade over Wentz, and one that has shown he can maximize the impact of his best receiver throughout his career," wrote Monson.

Monson also points out that Pittman should get some help from highly-touted rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce. Pierce has already been tabbed as a rookie of the year candidate.

"Pittman averaged 1.95 yards per route run as effectively the only major receiving threat on the team last year," wrote Monson. "Ryan should immediately boost his production, and the Alec Pierce addition in the draft has the potential to help him even more."

"Ryan in decline" is a narrative that has been spoken as fact but has yet to be proven so. The Atlanta Falcons were definitely in decline, and the roster around Ryan was in steep decline. But can the 37-year old quarterback post one of his best seasons with a better offensive line, running game and receiving weapons with the Colts.

The Colts are betting on Ryan and Pittman should be the main beneficiary.