Colts Reportedly Called About Biggest Possible Quarterback Move

Report: Colts Called about Aaron Rodgers

The Colts reportedly called this offseason to see what a contract extension for quarterback Aaron Rodgers may look like were he to be available for trade.

The Indianapolis Colts are leaving no stone unturned in their search to upgrade at quarterback, so it should come as no surprise that they may have looked into arguably the most notable quarterback in the NFL.

According to NFL insider Benjamin Allbright, the Colts are among the teams that have reached out to representatives for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers if he were to — hypothetically, of course — be available for trade.

Rodgers, 38, is a four-time NFL MVP, including each of the last two years, and has 10 Pro Bowls, six All-Pros (four First-Team), and a Super Bowl MVP to his name. Unsurprisingly, the Packers' asking price for him is likely to be sky-high although they've stated they haven't had trade discussions with any other teams about Rodgers.

Allbright would later mention that the Colts "are not a real destination" for Rodgers. For starters, they don't have a first-round draft pick this year to aid their trade efforts. The most likely choices for Rodgers' 2022 services seem to be between returning to the Packers, being traded to the Denver Broncos (who have the resources), or retirement. He is expected to make his intentions for his future known soon.

With only one year remaining on his current contract, an extension is also likely to be part of any potential deal involving Rodgers.

The Colts probably aren't truly in the trade market for a top-notch quarterback of that ilk. However, it's still good for fans to see that they're investigating everything.

The team is looking to upgrade at quarterback after 2021 starter Carson Wentz had some wildly inconsistent play on top of some reported off-field concerns.

Should the Colts try and make a move for Rodgers? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

