Report: Contract Extension For Colts' Star LB Darius Leonard Is 'Either Done Or On The Verge of Being Completed'

According to SiriusXM's Alex Marvez, the Colts and linebacker Darius Leonard should have a contract extension announcement in the coming days.

Another major contract extension could be checked off the to-do list for the Indianapolis Colts in the coming days, according to SiriusXM radio host Alex Marvez.

Marvez, reporting Saturday night during the Hall of Fame enshrinements, stated that he's hearing the Colts and an extension for linebacker Darius Leonard is "either done or on the verge of being completed."

Leonard has yet to practice with the Colts in training camp in Westfield, which has led to some speculation that he's staging a "hold in" until his contract is done.

Previously, ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported that the Colts and Leonard were close to an extension prior to the start of training camp that would give the star linebacker a four-year deal around $19 million per year, though no movement has occurred in that aspect.

© Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Now, Marvez believes the deal should be done soon, which should be great news to all Colts fans' ears. An extension with Leonard would ensure the Colts' most important off-ball defender is locked up for years to come, allowing the Colts to continue to build the team towards Super Bowl contention under general manager Chris Ballard.

Leonard would become the second Colts' building block to ink a massive contract extension this summer as star right tackle Braden Smith signed a lucrative four-year, $72.4 million extension in late July, becoming the second-highest paid right tackle in football. Leonard's extension would undoubtedly make him the highest-paid off-ball linebacker in the NFL, surpassing San Francisco's Fred Warner, who inked a market-setting extension in late July.

Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports

Have thoughts on a potential Darius Leonard contract extension? Drop a line in the comments section below!

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.