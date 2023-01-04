Rodney Thomas Returns from Visit to Damar Hamlin

The injury to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin shook the sporting world on Monday night, but it hit some people harder than others. Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas was a high school teammate of Hamlin's at Central Catholic in Pittsburgh, Pa.

He went to visit Hamlin this week and has returned full of hope for his friend.

"They have him sedated so they can let the machines do the work and just build up his strength, just so he can be able to walk out of there," said Thomas.

It means a lot to Hamlin and his family seeing the support pouring in, but being at the hospital was therapeutic for Thomas as well.

"Definitely for me, it calmed me down just being able to get eyes on him." said Thomas when asked if visiting Hamlin helped him. "Just because, being away, it’s all like what’s going on? He said, she said, I just wanted to go there. I just wanted to be there, and I just wanted to be understanding of what was going on."

"Just being able to see him, and see his people, it calmed me way down. It made that trip home a lot easier. I could go just home and just know he was going to be straight. I got him. The world got him; everybody's behind him."

"You see what's going on everywhere else. Everybody's behind him."

"When he walks out of there and he sees the support that he has, it's going to be a real special thing."

Thomas was asked directly if he expected to see Hamlin walk out of the hospital.

"It's 100%; no doubt in my mind," said Thomas. "He's a fighter, and I know he's a fighter. No other thought in my mind other than him walking out."