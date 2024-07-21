Sports Illustrated Predicts Colts Breakout Player for 2024
The Indianapolis Colts secondary is going into the 2024 season with aspirations to improve from a rough campaign in 2023. While the most known name for the cornerbacks is veteran and former Pro Bowler Kenny Moore II, the rest of the players are young and looking to elevate their performances. Jaylon Jones (second year), Dallis Flowers (third year), Jaylin Simpson (rookie), and Micah Abraham (rookie) are the notable ones who follow and must step up big to help Indy's defensive as a whole.
But, it's JuJu Brents who is the most intriguing of the young corners, and walking into year two, he'll be expected to be a starting-level performer on the outside for Gus Bradley. Sports Illustrated has all 32 breakout candidates for each team predicted, and for the Colts, it's Colts on SI's Jake Arthur who believes Brents is the candidate for Indianapolis.
JuJu Brents. Brents should break out as long as he’s healthy. The cornerback missed all of last offseason recovering from wrist surgery, most of training camp with a hamstring injury, and then several weeks in the middle of the season with a quad problem. The second-year corner is big, long and attacks the ball when it’s thrown his way. He was a standout when on the field.- Jake Arthur | Colts on SI
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Arthur mentions Brents's ongoing injuries that held him back during his rookie campaign. Last year, due to the setbacks, Brents only had nine games played but showed impact ability defensively. Brents finished his rookie season with 43 tackles, six passes defended, a fumble forced, and an interception.
As Arthur also brings up, Brents has elite athleticism and length for a defensive back. Brents had multiple instances where he showcased fantastic physicality and tenacity in coverage, giving issues to many wideouts. For physical coverage and zone schemes, Brents is a perfect fit. He struggled with faster receivers and route-running technicians, but Brents also played just over half the regular season games and desperately needed on-field reps to learn. This indicates, as is the case with multiple Colts for 2024, that Brents must stay healthy and make it the top priority.
If Brents is on the field and using his freakish athleticism to keep up with the NFL-level pass-catchers for more than a handful of games this time, there could be big things ahead for the former Kansas State Wildcat. With significant levels of talent and potential, Brents and the Indianapolis coaching staff hope it starts to rise as soon as the season begins.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X; subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.