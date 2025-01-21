Chiefs' Travis Kelce Gives Emphatic Statement on Colts' Lou Anarumo
The Indianapolis Colts have made their first major offseason signing by bringing in former Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. The Colts chose Anarumo after bringing in numerous candidates for interviews over the past two weeks.
In his 2024 season with Cincinnati, Anarumo's defense allowed 24.5 points per game (28th in NFL) and 348.3 yards per game (25th in NFL). Despite having underwhelming numbers on paper, brothers Travis and Jason Kelce think Anarumo was the scapegoat of the Bengals' problems.
The Kelces talked about Anarumo's firing, saying they didn't foresee him leaving Cincy (per New Heights Show). "I don't know what the f**k is going on [in Cincinnati]," said Travis. "That was a wild, wild move I did not see coming because I thought that, from the outside, their defense was playing really f**king good toward the end of the year."
"They definitely played better," said Jason. "I don't think they had the horses on defense that they've had in the past and Lou got handcuffed. I don't know that it made sense. He's proven how good of a defensive coordinator he is with good players."
From the way the Kelce brothers are talking about Anarumo, it seems like the Colts got lucky. Anarumo had been at the helm for six seasons in Cincinnati and managed to piece together respectable units throughout his tenure.
With a scheme dedicated to defensive backs and constant adjustments, Anarumo will bring a completely new life to the Colts' defense. "Whether it’s in college or now in the NFL, [when] you play elite quarterbacks, you just can’t give them the same picture," said Anarumo (per Ben Baby | ESPN).
Anarumo lost a ton of talent during his stay in Cincy, mostly due to the amount of money head coach Zac Taylor dedicated to his offensive talent. If Colts general manager Chris Ballard is willing to spend in free agency, Anarumo could build an elite unit.
