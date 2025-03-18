Familiar Face Lands with Colts in Latest Expert Mock Draft
The Indianapolis Colts have addressed some significant needs so far in free agency, setting themselves up for a better situation entering the 2025 NFL Draft in just over a month. However, the position that's been arguably their most glaring need this offseason remains tight end.
Not only were the Colts among the statistically least productive tight end groups in the NFL last year, but they've steadily lost their impact over the last few years due to injuries and guys just not reaching their potential.
NFL Media draft expert Daniel Jeremiah has recognized this in his latest 2025 NFL mock draft and filled the hole, giving the Colts Penn State tight end Tyler Warren with the 14th overall pick.
"Whether it’s Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones starting for the Colts next season, the team needs to help its quarterback with some easy completions," Jeremiah wrote. "Warren can provide them, and he’ll also be an asset in the run game for Jonathan Taylor."
As Jeremiah mentioned, any offense needs good tight end play, whether it's for blocking or pass-catching. The Colts need it doubly because of their quarterback situation.
Anthony Richardson is entering his third season in what feels like a make-or-break year. The Colts signed Daniel Jones last week to compete with Richardson for the team's QB1 role. Jones has gone through even more than Richardson at this point in his career, from a once-promising face of the New York Giants franchise, to the bench, briefly to unemployment, and then with the Minnesota Vikings, again watching from the sidelines.
Either player is going to need the security that Warren will provide, both as a quick outlet option and a chain-mover over the middle. Warren can also make plays with the ball in his hands after the catch.
Warren provides value as a blocker out on the move or on the line as well, which is critical considering the Colts will likely lean heavily into the run game in 2025.
If Warren -- who is widely considered the top tight end in the draft and has most commonly been mocked to the Colts throughout the pre-draft process -- is available for the Colts at 14, then it shouldn't take long to hand in the card bearing his name.
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.