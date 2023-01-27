Will Frank Reich Succeed with a Fresh Start with Panthers?

Reich was ineffective with much of his offense in 2022. The Colts were dysfunctional and predictable with veteran quarterback Matt Ryan under center. With no ability to move out of the pocket mixed with a curious decision to make Matt Pryor (Left Tackle) and Danny Pinter (Right Guard) day-one starters with no offseason competition was a head-scratcher, to say the least.

This decision to trust what they saw in camp was from none other than Reich. This choice led to a brutal beginning to Ryan’s time in Indianapolis, with much of it being with his back on the turf from getting hit and sacked from the lack of blocking from Pryor and Pinter. After Reich was gone, the offensive line improved week-by-week with rookie Bernhard Raimann at the tackle and Will Fries at guard. Was this improvement because Reich was gone? It’s impossible to tell now, but it’s possible nonetheless.

Reich also made decisions to not utilize rookie tight end Jelani Woods throughout his nine games in 2022. It’s one position, but the fact that Woods wasn’t more active (especially considering fellow tight end Andrew Ogletree was out for the season) had many Colts fans confused as to why.

Later in the year, post-Reich, we’d see more of Woods, but the question will still resonate, unanswered, as to why Woods didn’t see more action to get his development underway earlier.