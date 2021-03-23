Young Colts Defenders Working Out With Star Veterans This Offseason

Young Colts defenders Ben Banogu and Marvell Tell III are working out with some veteran teammates this offseason.

It's a pivotal upcoming season for some young Indianapolis Colts defenders, but they're taking steps to have a solid performance.

Third-year players, defensive end Ben Banogu and cornerback Marvell Tell II, have teamed up with some of their veteran teammates to work out during the offseason.

Banogu has been seen working alongside Colts All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner out in Las Vegas at UNLV on the engineering_greatness Instagram. It appears defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth was in attendance as well.

Likewise, Tell and Colts All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard were captured working out together down in Tampa, Fla on yo.murph's Instagram.

On the field, Banogu was underwhelming but showed some flashes of promise as a rookie in 2019.

However, 2020 was a different story as he was credited with just nine games and totaled 6 tackles, none of which were sacks or tackles for loss. He also had just 6 total quarterback pressures.

Banogu has previously (and may still be) worked with legendary former Colts pass rusher Robert Mathis at Mathis' facility in Westfield.

Banogu was drafted as a high-end athlete that the Colts would likely need to mold to fit into whatever role they wanted him in.

He's put in the work, and in Year 3, the Colts and fans alike hope that they can see a jump in performance from their young defensive end, especially since they have needs for quality players at the position

As we saw with Colts defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis through his first three years in the league, a promising rookie year followed by a near-toss-out second season can be followed up by a solid Year 3.

As for Tell, he is also entering his third year although he did not play in 2020 after opting-out due to COVID-19.

He is reportedly set to return in 2021, and the Colts could use his help at the cornerback position.

As a rookie in 2019, Tell transitioned from collegiate safety to pro cornerback and did it quickly. In 13 games (1 start), he totaled 26 tackles, 1 forced fumble, and 5 pass breakups.

In 2021, Tell could realistically push starting left corner Rock Ya-Sin for snaps if the latter's performance continues to have its peaks and valleys.

With his terrific size (6'2", 198) and athleticism, if Tell begins to scratch the surface of his potential then it could pay dividends for the Colts defense.

There is no one on the Colts known as being a harder worker or more self-motivated than Leonard, so Tell being around him during offseason preparation can only be a good sign.

