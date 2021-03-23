Horseshoe Huddle
HomeNewsHorseshoe Nation+SI.com
Search

Young Colts Defenders Working Out With Star Veterans This Offseason

Young Colts defenders Ben Banogu and Marvell Tell III are working out with some veteran teammates this offseason.
Author:
Publish date:

It's a pivotal upcoming season for some young Indianapolis Colts defenders, but they're taking steps to have a solid performance.

Third-year players, defensive end Ben Banogu and cornerback Marvell Tell II, have teamed up with some of their veteran teammates to work out during the offseason.

Banogu has been seen working alongside Colts All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner out in Las Vegas at UNLV on the engineering_greatness Instagram. It appears defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth was in attendance as well.

Likewise, Tell and Colts All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard were captured working out together down in Tampa, Fla on yo.murph's Instagram.

On the field, Banogu was underwhelming but showed some flashes of promise as a rookie in 2019.

However, 2020 was a different story as he was credited with just nine games and totaled 6 tackles, none of which were sacks or tackles for loss. He also had just 6 total quarterback pressures.

Banogu has previously (and may still be) worked with legendary former Colts pass rusher Robert Mathis at Mathis' facility in Westfield.

Banogu was drafted as a high-end athlete that the Colts would likely need to mold to fit into whatever role they wanted him in.

He's put in the work, and in Year 3, the Colts and fans alike hope that they can see a jump in performance from their young defensive end, especially since they have needs for quality players at the position

As we saw with Colts defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis through his first three years in the league, a promising rookie year followed by a near-toss-out second season can be followed up by a solid Year 3.

As for Tell, he is also entering his third year although he did not play in 2020 after opting-out due to COVID-19.

He is reportedly set to return in 2021, and the Colts could use his help at the cornerback position.

As a rookie in 2019, Tell transitioned from collegiate safety to pro cornerback and did it quickly. In 13 games (1 start), he totaled 26 tackles, 1 forced fumble, and 5 pass breakups.

In 2021, Tell could realistically push starting left corner Rock Ya-Sin for snaps if the latter's performance continues to have its peaks and valleys.

With his terrific size (6'2", 198) and athleticism, if Tell begins to scratch the surface of his potential then it could pay dividends for the Colts defense.

There is no one on the Colts known as being a harder worker or more self-motivated than Leonard, so Tell being around him during offseason preparation can only be a good sign.

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

USATSI_11971435
News

Colts Expected to Sign Veteran Free-Agent Tackle

USATSI_13580283
News

Young Colts Defenders Working Out With Star Veterans This Offseason

Oct 26, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) is chased by Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Gregory Rousseau (15) during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
News

ESPN Draft Expert Pairs Colts with Big-Name Pass Rusher in Mock Draft

Oct 21, 2018; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi (69) defends against Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry (58) in the second half during an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. The Chargers defeated the Titans 20-19. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Colts Signing Veteran Left Tackle in Free Agency

Nov 29, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) runs the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Veteran WR Scheduled to Visit Colts in Free Agency

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama defensive lineman Christian Barmore (58) tackles Ohio State running back Master Teague III (33) during the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports
News

Latest NFL.com Mock Draft Pairs Colts With Star Defensive Lineman

Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard, shown at February's NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, offered a powerful message on Thursday about racism in this country.
News

PFF Grades Colts' Free Agency as 'Average' So Far

USATSI_15142477
News

The Colts Struck Perfect Deal for Top Cornerback