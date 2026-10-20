5 Colts Who Could Be Traded Following Chris Ballard's Firing

The Chris Ballard era is officially over in Indianapolis, and it didn't take long for the trade hypotheticals to start flying.

After Sunday's embarrassing 26-20 loss to the previously winless Tennessee Titans dropped the Colts to 2-4, owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon fired Ballard Monday morning. Assistant GM Ed Dodds will oversee the personnel department for the remainder of the season.

Indianapolis doesn't own its 2027 first-round pick after sending it to the Jets in the Sauce Gardner trade, so I understand the talk about recouping draft capital. But I am not in favor of tearing this roster down to the studs.

Jonathan Taylor and Quenton Nelson are the type of players I would build the next version of this team around.

Still, if Indianapolis decides to make major changes before the Nov. 10 trade deadline or next offseason, these are the five names that make the most sense.

Quenton Nelson

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) leaves the field after losing a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nelson is in the final year of his contract and is scheduled to hit free agency after the season.

Big Q is still playing at an elite level, and that's exactly why teams would call. If someone puts a premium pick on the table, Indianapolis would have to listen.

But it would take a massive offer for me to move him.

DeForest Buckner

Oct 19, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) looks on after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buckner is another veteran in the final year of his deal, and this one feels more realistic.

At 32, Buckner has four sacks through six games. If the Colts don't plan on bringing him back in 2027, getting something for him now makes sense.

Jonathan Taylor

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) rushes down the sideline Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, during the game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is where I start pushing back on the full-rebuild conversation.

Taylor signed an extension in August, led the NFL with 20 total touchdowns last season and already has seven rushing touchdowns this year.

He's one of the best players in franchise history, has publicly said he wants to be a Colt for life, and it would take a MASSIVE return to even consider moving him.

To me, Taylor and Nelson are a package deal. They should be pillars of whatever comes next.

Grover Stewart

Oct 4, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) reacts after the game against the Washington Commanders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stewart probably isn't bringing back premium draft capital, but teams will call.

He's been a staple of Indianapolis' run defense for years, and as another veteran with an expiring contract, a contender looking for interior help could make him an attractive deadline target.

Charvarius Ward

Oct 18, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (4) catches the ball against Indianapolis Colts cornerback Charvarius Ward (7) during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ward is an interesting name to consider, especially with the Colts potentially looking to recoup some draft capital.

Indianapolis signed Ward to a three-year, $54 million deal in 2025, and while he's still a capable starting cornerback, his availability and production haven't quite lived up to that investment.

At 30 years old, Ward probably isn't bringing back a premium draft pick, but a contender looking for experienced secondary help could come calling.

If Indianapolis can get a reasonable return and create some future cap flexibility, this is one move I wouldn't be completely against.

Ultimately, Ed Dodds and Colts ownership have some difficult decisions ahead. But there's a difference between building for the future and trading away the very players this franchise should be building around.

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