The 2026 schedule for the Indianapolis Colts is official, and with a must-win season ahead for the squad, navigating these 17 games will be of the utmost importance.

That means it's time to predict every game, every outcome, and a final record for Indianapolis, where everything rides on success.

Without delay, let's begin with the Colts' home opener on September 13th against the Baltimore Ravens.

Week 1 | Baltimore Ravens (Home)

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) rushes the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Colts may have an 'easy' schedule when considering all 17 games, but they don't get it easy by hosting the Ravens in Week 1.

New Ravens head coach, Jesse Minter, will make his NFL coaching debut against Shane Steichen. The hope is that Daniel Jones is ready and able after rehabbing his Achilles injury that took away his 2025 campaign.

I expect there to be growing pains for Minter, even if his defense features talents like Roquan Smith, Kyle Hamilton, and newly acquired defensive end, Trey Hendrickson.

Lamar Jackson is the greatest threat, but Lou Anarumo knows the two-time MVP all-too-well, and will likely have a game plan cooked up to slow him down.

I can see this being a battle until the very end, but give me the Colts in this one.

Overall Record: 1-0 | AFC South Record: 0-0

Week 2: Kansas City Chiefs (Away)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid pre game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch, Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Indianapolis goes to one of the harshest environments in the NFL for Week 2, Arrowhead Stadium, to face the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, this Chiefs team looked nothing like the championship winners of past last season, even when Patrick Mahomes was on the field.

Indianapolis gave Mahomes and Reid a lot of issues last year, even if they ultimately lost the game on the road.

I never like to count out Kansas City, especially with Mahomes on the field, who is undoubtedly a future NFL Hall of Famer.

If Anarumo can replicate what he gave Mahomes last year, it gives Indy a great chance to win. Steichen and Jones will have to keep the offense crisp, but I can see the Colts leaning on Jonathan Taylor in such a brutal environment.

The Colts steal this one away from the Chiefs in Primetime for their first road victory of the 2026 season.

Overall Record: 2-0 | AFC South Record: 0-0

Week 3: Houston Texans (Home)

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws the ball in the third quarter against the New England Patriots in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans have usually gotten the best of Indianapolis over the last few seasons, and this home tilt will be a big test for the Colts in their first AFC South game of the year.

It's not the offense that concerns me in this one, but rather the vicious defense led by the defensive coordinator, Matt Burke.

The Texans possess elite talent on their defense, but no two are more of a hassle to handle than the dynamic defensive end duo of Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr.

Indy has a great offensive line, but my concern here is Jalen Travis. While the former Iowa State Cyclone alum showed serious promise last year, Houston has had time to see his film to this point.

I can see Houston getting pressure and sacks on Jones, which could put the Colts in a bind. After starting 2-0 in non-divisional contests, the Colts fall to 0-1 in the division in Week 3.

Overall Record: 2-1 | AFC South Record: 0-1

Week 4: Washington Commanders (Away)

Dec 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) drops back to pass during the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

The Colts travel to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in England to face off against the Washington Commanders for Week 4.

Obviously, names like Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin, and Luke McCaffrey are the threats to Anarumo's defense. Also, the Commanders possess a talented offensive line led by Laremy Tunsil.

But the focus here is Steichen against a Commanders defense that can be exposed.

Jones shouldn't have issues getting the ball out of his hands and into the basket of playmakers like Tyler Warren and Alec Pierce.

Given how suspect the Commanders' defense is, it would take just one mistake from Daniels to give Indianapolis a leg up in the foot race on the international gridiron.

Indy takes this one in England to move to 3-1 on the season.

Overall Record: 3-1 | AFC South Record: 0-1

Week 5: Pittsburgh Steelers (Away)

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) looks on during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Indianapolis' offense looked unstoppable last year until they ran into the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9.

In that game, Jones was blasted constantly by the Steelers' defense and looked shaky for the first time up to that point.

Jones ended with 50 pass attempts, three picks, and the Colts had their running game stuffed.

I can see this 2026 meeting going similar to last year, only now the Steelers have Michael Pittman Jr. to pair with D.K. Metcalf on the offensive side.

Jones and Taylor may not struggle like they did last year, but Indianapolis won't be able to shake Pittsburgh for a second-straight year. Indy loses this one on the road.

Overall Record: 3-2 | AFC South Record: 0-1

Week 6: Tennessee Titans (Home)

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) puts pressure on Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) during the first quarter in an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Titans may have been last in the division in 2025, but now they have Robert Saleh calling the shots. Cam Ward is also entering year two and will likely be more polished.

The Titans also added Carnell Tate and Wan'Dale Robinson to the wide receiver fray and boosted the defense with names like Anthony Hill Jr. and Cor'Dale Flott.

However, it won't be enough at Lucas Oil Stadium. Indianapolis may not have Kenny Moore II anymore, a cornerback who owned Tennessee last year, but the defense will still be enough to handle this Titans offense.

I expect Warren to have a big game in Week 6 as Hill will be adjusting to the NFL and Cedric Gray isn't the greatest in coverage.

The Colts get their first AFC South victory against Saleh at home.

Overall Record: 4-2 | AFC South Record: 1-1

Week 7: Minnesota Vikings (Away)

Jan 4, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) in action during the game against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The Colts travel to U.S. Bank Stadium to face off against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 7. Kevin O'Connell is one of the best coaches in the game, and Brian Flores is a phenomenal defensive mind.

But the biggest question mark for the Vikings is what will happen with their quarterback situation between Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy.

Regardless of which QB starts, neither is the cleanest operator under center. Even with Justin Jefferson and Aaron Jones on the offense, Anarumo can take full advantage.

Indianapolis will see plenty of heat from Flores' defense, but I can see the Colts possibly winning this one handedly.

Indy grabs a cross-conference victory on the road here.

Overall Record: 5-2 | AFC South Record: 1-1

Week 8: Jacksonville Jaguars (Away)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to pass during the first quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here it is, the bane of Indy's existence: playing at EverBank Stadium against the Jacksonville Jaguars. To beat a dead horse, the Colts haven't won on the road against the Jags since 2014.

Jacksonville is a complete team on both sides of the ball under Liam Coen, and that will pose a massive challenge to Indianapolis.

Without Moore, the pass-catching trifecta of Jakobi Meyers, Parker Washington, and Brian Thomas Jr. could be a big issue when operating in the slot.

Not to mention, Trevor Lawrence has had his way more often than not with Indy's defense. Until proven otherwise on the road, I can't see the Colts ending the dreaded curse of losing in Jacksonville.

Overall Record: 5-3 | AFC South Record: 1-2

Week 9: Dallas Cowboys (Home)

Dec 4, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) runs after a catch during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Indianapolis will host the Dallas Cowboys in a Week 9 cross-conference clash after starting the year with a respectable 5-3 record.

The Cowboys haven't been much of a contender in recent seasons, but they have an incredibly talented roster and just added one of the most prolific defenders through the NFL draft: Caleb Downs.

Watching the matchup in the slot between Josh Downs and his brother will be must-see TV, but we're talking about entire teams here.

The Cowboys have plenty of weapons to attack Indianapolis on both sides of the field. Dak Prescott has Javonte Williams, CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Jake Ferguson.

As for the defense, they have Downs, Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark, Rashan Gary, DaRon Bland, and Donovan Ezeiruaku.

Yes, Indianapolis has an excellent collection of talent, but I can somehow envision the Cowboys taking this one from the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Indy drops this battle with Dallas.

Overall Record: 5-4 | AFC South Record: 1-2

Week 10: Miami Dolphins (Home)

Dec 28, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) runs for a gain past Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jacob Parrish (25) and linebacker Lavonte David (54) during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Colts get a second straight home game, this time against the Miami Dolphins in a Week 10 clash. Miami departed from Mike McDaniel to hire Jeff Hafley. They also signed Malik Willis to be their quarterback for the foreseeable future.

But this Dolphins team isn't good, and outside of De'Von Achane, they don't have much firepower on offense. Their defense also leaves a lot to be desired.

This entry doesn't need much explaining. Indianapolis should be able to thrive offensively and defensively to defend home turf.

Similar to Minnesota, I can envision the Colts getting a solid win to rebound after losing to Dallas at home.

Overall Record: 6-4 | AFC South Record: 1-2

Week 11: Houston Texans (Away)

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) is tackled by. Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Indianapolis travels to Reliant Stadium to end their 2026 series with the Texans. Indianapolis dropped the first battle, and I can't see them rebounding on the road.

As was the case with the first entry, I can forecast Anderson and Hunter getting into the backfield plenty to disrupt Jones and limit Taylor's impact.

While the defense is Houston's bread and butter, Stroud still has powerful options in Nico Collins and Dalton Schultz. They also added David Montgomery to become their feature back.

The Colts will fight tooth and nail in this one, as we've generally seen when these AFC South rivals clash.

However, Steichen and Co. will fall again in the division, which puts them in a bad spot in the AFC South rankings heading into Week 12.

Overall Record: 6-5 | AFC South Record: 1-3

Week 12: New York Giants (Home)

Aug 9, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxon Dart (6) warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Indianapolis gets a softer matchup this time after dropping the series to the Texans by hosting the New York Giants ahead of a much-needed bye.

The Giants now have the legendary John Harbaugh at the helm, and a promising offensive trio in Jaxon Dart, Cam Skattebo, and Malik Nabers.

They also drafted Arvell Reese and have a nasty defensive front, even with the departure of the monstrous Dexter Lawrence.

However, the offense is where Indianapolis can do some damage to get the edge in this joust at Lucas Oil Stadium.

I do see the Giants' defense giving their former quarterback Jones some issues, but the way to attack New York is downfield against their cornerbacks and safeties. This should open up things for Taylor.

Indianapolis will be in for a fight in this one, but they'll squeeze out a huge win before the bye.

Overall Record: 7-5 | AFC South Record: 1-3

Week 14: Philadelphia Eagles (Away)

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Eric Kendricks (43) tackles Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) during the second quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

After trading for Jonathan Greenard, drafting Makai Lemon, and signing Riq Woolen, this Philadelphia Eagles squad is deadlier than ever.

Tack on that the offense features Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert, and it will give Indianapolis one of the toughest matchups of the season, and on the road nonetheless.

This will truly be a clash of minds between Nick Sirianni and his former offensive coordinator, Steichen.

But Indianapolis has it's fair share of incredible players, but my focus is on Charvarius Ward and Sauce Gardner here.

If these cornerbacks can help limit the impact of Brown and Smith, it will put all of the focus on Barkley, who is arguably the biggest threat this defense must stop.

As for the offense, the Colts will need to be wildly efficient, which I can see happening. I see this being the peak of Indy's operation, and they'll stand up to the daunting task of defeating the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Overall Record: 8-5 | AFC South Record: 1-3

Week 15: Tennessee Titans (Away)

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) reacts and runs onto the field before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Indianapolis took their first meeting with the Titans, and now head to Nissan Stadium to conclude the series rivalry for the year.

Last year, the Colts swept Tennessee in the two-game series; that's what I see going down, once again.

Tennessee likely puts up a greater fight since they have the home field advantage here, but Indianapolis will be too strong of an opponent.

For the second matchup, I'd expect Indy's offense to have adjusted further to Tennessee's defense, taking advantage of the weaker secondary.

The Titans will have their moments, but will ultimately be a candidate to finish last in the division for Cam Ward's second season in the NFL.

Overall Record: 9-5 | AFC South Record: 2-3

Week 16: Cincinnati Bengals (Home)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'marr Chase (1) gets to his feet after catching a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. The Browns kicked a last second field goal to win 20-18. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals have a high-powered offense that features arguably the best WR duo in the league in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Also, running back Chase Brown has emerged as a good running back, and the Bengals acquired Lawrence via trade with the Giants.

But, regardless of these additions, Indy's pass-rush has the advantage against a weaker Bengals offensive line. As for the offense, Cincy's defense is still very exploitable, even with Lawrence in the trenches.

Given how good Burrow, Chase, Higgins, and Brown are, they'll keep up with Indy in a shootout, but give me the Colts in this one at home to earn their 10th win of the season.

Overall Record: 10-5 | AFC South Record: 2-3

Week 17: Cleveland Browns (Away)

Jan 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) celebrates following a victory against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns haven't been competitive in recent years, and despite hosting the Colts at Huntington Bank Field, they're already at a disadvantage.

The offense isn't intimidating, and Deshaun Watson has looked pretty bad in a Browns uniform and hasn't been able to stay healthy. Give Indy the advantage defensively already.

As for Jones and the offense, Myles Garrett will create issues simply because he's unstoppable; he'll have his moments. But ultimately, this Browns team isn't good defensively outside of Garrett, Carson Schwesinger, and Denzel Ward.

Indianapolis might have a close one here, but they can't fall into the pit of a trap game. The Colts win their 11th game of the year.

Overall Record: 11-5 | AFC South Record: 2-3

Week 18: Jacksonville Jaguars (Home)

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Monday, April 20, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At this point, the Colts have done far better against opponents outside of the AFC South, and now conclude their 2026 season with another battle against the Jaguars, this time at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Sadly, I truly think Indianapolis will end the year with two games won out of six in the division, with both being against the struggling Titans.

Lawrence hasn't been able to be stopped by the Colts through his tenure, and Jacksonville's defense possesses enough firepower to stave off Indy's potent attack, especially in the trenches.

The Colts drop the series to Jacksonville like they did last year, and finish with a respectable overall record, but a dismal divisional mark for the 2026 season.

Overall Record: 11-6 | AFC South Record: 2-4

The Bottom Line

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen sits on the sidelines prior to a game Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

11-6 is a great record to finish with, and I believe the Colts are capable of doing that. However, this team has struggled to take the AFC South for too long, and I think they end up near the bottom of the division.

Will this keep them out of the playoffs? It's hard to say with an 11-6 record, but that divisional mark could end up biting them where it hurts, in the end.

We'll see how things shake out for the 2026 Colts, but this is a year where lackluster finishes and missing the playoffs won't be tolerated anymore.

This will be one of the most critical seasons for Indianapolis in recent memory. Otherwise, expect everything to be torn down and rebuilt by the ownership.

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