Colts' Injury Woes Continue as 16 Players Appear on Week 7 Report

Just when it seemed things couldn't get much worse for the Indianapolis Colts, Wednesday's injury report brought another headache.

Sunday's embarrassing 26-20 loss to the previously winless Tennessee Titans dropped Indianapolis to 2-4. A day later, owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon fired general manager Chris Ballard, ending his tenure in his 10th season.

Now, with undefeated Minnesota waiting on Sunday, 16 players from the Colts' 53-man roster appeared on the first injury report of the week.

That's almost a third of the roster, and this team is only six games into the season.

Eleven players did not practice, while five were limited. Three listings were for rest — Keenan Allen, Charvarius Ward Sr. and Jonathan Taylor — and defensive tackle Jerry Tillery was absent for personal reasons.

That leaves 12 players dealing with actual injuries. For a team desperate to turn things around, it's a troubling list.

The Injury Bug Keeps Coming Back

Sep 13, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) looks on before the game between Ravens and Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight end Tyler Warren is the name I'm watching most closely. Warren did not practice Wednesday due to the groin injury suffered late last week, which already cost him Sunday's game against Tennessee.

Matt Goncalves (ankle), Drew Ogletree (ankle) and Rigoberto Sanchez (right foot) also sat out, while Jalen Travis (foot) was limited.

Sanchez suffered his injury against Tennessee, prompting Indianapolis to add veteran punter Thomas Morstead to the practice squad.

Wide receiver Anthony Gould missed practice with a concussion, while Ashton Dulin was limited with a hamstring injury.

Linebacker Depth Is Becoming a Real Problem

Aug 29, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bryce Boettcher (50) celebrates with wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (12) after a fumble recovery for a turnover against the Detroit Lions during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On defense, things aren't looking much better.

Rookie Bryce Boettcher missed Wednesday's practice with a groin injury, and Jaylon Carlies was limited as he continues recovering from the rib injury that has kept him out of the last two games.

Austin Ajiake was also limited while undergoing a concussion evaluation.

If Carlies cannot return, Indianapolis could have to lean even more heavily on rookie CJ Allen, while recently re-signed veteran Germaine Pratt may become an option. And with Boettcher now on the report, this group is running out of healthy bodies.

Three Key Cornerbacks Miss Practice

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr. (7) reacts to a penalty during a game against the Houston Texansat Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Then there's the cornerback room, where Sauce Gardner (calf), Justin Walley (knee) and Ward all missed practice.

Ward's absence was rest-related, but Gardner is considered week-to-week after injuring his calf against Tennessee. Losing him for any length of time would be a massive blow to an already struggling secondary.

The Colts are allowing 27.3 points per game, and facing a 5-0 Vikings team isn't exactly an ideal opportunity to navigate this many injuries.

This injury bug always seems to find its way back to Indianapolis. With jobs on the line and the season slipping away, the Colts need that trend to stop quickly.

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