Colts Shake Up RB Room With Rookie Minicamp Signing

The Indianapolis Colts have made their first roster move following the conclusion of their rookie minicamp.

In an attempt to shake up the bottom of their running back room, the Colts have signed undrafted free agent running back Anderson Castle after a successful rookie minicamp tryout, the team announced.

In a corresponding move, the Colts released running back Jordon Vaughn, who was one of their initial 12 undrafted free agent signings immediately following the 2026 NFL Draft.

Castle, on the other hand, was one of 31 players invited to try out at Indianapolis's rookie minicamp on May 8-9. This makes him the first minicamp tryout participant to sign with the Colts this offseason.

But why the positional swap? Let's break it down.

Fitting the New Mold

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen on the sidelines against the Houston Texans during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Colts head coach Shane Steichen originally talked up Jordan Vaughn and Seth McGowan in his media availability during rookie minicamp. While this could've been easily mistaken for nothing more than praise, Steichen's comments more so reveal his strategic effort to add bigger, more physical backs to the fold.

“Look, when we watched the tape, those guys were good players. And Seth (McGowan) was a really good player. He is a big back, physical, runs really hard, always falls forward. Brings a lot to the table from a physicality standpoint," Steichen explained.

"Same thing with (Jordon) Vaughn. Those two guys are big, physical runners that I think will help us.”

The two rushers certainly fit the bill of bigger backs, with Vaughn weighing 228 pounds and McGowan 223 pounds. The former is one of the largest backs to walk into the Colts' facility in recent memory, pairing his weight with a 6'3" frame, whereas McGowan is 6'0".

As for Anderson Castle, he is much closer to McGowan in stature, standing 5'11" tall and checking in at 221 pounds. So while it appears the Colts are indeed adding mass to their running back room, they'd prefer their rushers to have a lower center of gravity.

Anderson Castle Bio

Sep 27, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Anderson Castle (4) carries the ball against the Syracuse Orange in the second quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Castle appeared in 68 career games during his six seasons at Appalachian State and Duke. He compiled 308 carries for 1,524 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns during his four seasons at Appalachian State before transferring to Duke.

In 2025, Castle appeared in all 14 games for the Blue Devils, totaling 115 carries for 488 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. He also hauled in 17 receptions for 111 receiving yards.

The Colts have been looking for a worthy backup to complement star running back Jonathan Taylor, and Castle will serve as the latest installment to said journey.

Even after drafting running backs on Day 3 in consecutive drafts with DJ Giddens (5th-round, 2025) and Seth McGowan (7th-round, 2026), the Colts are doing whatever they can to ensure they have the best option alongside Taylor for the upcoming season.

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