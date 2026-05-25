For the most part, the offense of the Indianapolis Colts is intact from what it looked like in 2025.

This offense, led by Daniel Jones, was decimating defenses and putting up league-best numbers until the wheels fell off after an 8-2 start.

However, the biggest change is that Alec Pierce will take the WR1 mantle after Michael Pittman Jr. was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It brings the wide receiver corps into question following the departure of Indy's top wide receiver of the last five seasons.

There are several ways to address more talent, but for Kristopher Knox at Bleacher Report, it's about making an aggressive swing.

That aggressive swing would be for none other than Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver, A.J. Brown.

"The Indianapolis Colts re-signed big-play receiver Alec Pierce this offseason, but they also traded away Michael Pittman Jr.

They didn't draft a receiver before taking Deion Burks in Round 7 and should look to add a veteran before camp.

That could mean signing a player like Keenan Allen or Stefon Diggs. The Colts should also consider making a play to reunite A.J. Brown with head coach Shane Steichen."

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) looks on prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Right out of the gate, Knox mentions signing Keenan Allen or Stefon Diggs as veteran adds from the scrap pile of free agency. Those are far more realistic for Indianapolis, and would still be solid signings.

Trading for Brown, however, is far less likely. But, having said that, it's the most sure-fire way for Indianapolis to take this receiving corps to the next level.

Brown played in Shane Steichen's offense in the past, so if the Colts executed a blockbuster trade for the talented pass-catcher, it wouldn't be too much of an adjustment.

Brown's relationship with the Eagles has recently been shaky, but he's still one of the most important pieces of that offense, and would make the Colts' wide receiver room possibly better than when Pittman was a part of it.

Whether it was with the Tennessee Titans or the Eagles, Brown has always put up excellent numbers.

Since his rookie year, Brown has never caught fewer than 52 passes or for less than 869 receiving yards. In 105 career games, he's secured 524 catches for 8,029 yards and 56 touchdowns.

As for last year, Brown hauled in 78 catches for 1,003 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Brown is one of the league's best receivers, and that's also supported by his three Pro Bowls and three Second-Team All-Pros.

9 days until a potential A.J. Brown trade 👀 pic.twitter.com/doh5I4orHc — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) May 25, 2026

Now, to revisit why this is so unlikely: Brown is on a massive three-year, $96 million deal that runs through the 2029 season. Indy has cap space, but a contract like that would be a big task to manage.

As for the compensation for an elite receiver, the Colts aren't in much of a position to fork over a lot of assets after trading away their 2026 and 2027 first-rounder for Sauce Gardner last season.

It looks incredible on paper, truly. But the Colts are highly likely to avoid trading for Brown.

It's a make-or-break year for Steichen and Chris Ballard, but they can only operate in a space that makes sense without giving away the farm again.

If the Colts want to make a reasonable impact for the receiver room, they should target a player like Allen, Diggs, or even Deebo Samuel, out of free agency.

Regardless of what they do, Indy needs a clear WR3. Deion Burks is intriguging, but will be a seventh-round rookie, and the Colts need someone more proven so Burks doesn't have the pressure of putting up those kind of numbers right away.

It will be interesting to see what Chris Ballard does with this key situation involving the offense.

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