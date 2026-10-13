Colts Turn to Familiar Face Germaine Pratt After Rough Start at LB

The Indianapolis Colts entered the 2026 season with arguably the weakest linebacker room in football, and through five weeks, they haven't done much to prove otherwise.

After another rough defensive performance against Pittsburgh, Indianapolis is turning to a familiar face for help, signing veteran linebacker Germaine Pratt to the practice squad on Tuesday.

Pratt appeared in 12 games for the Colts last season, starting every one of them and recording 101 tackles, five tackles for loss, eight passes defensed, one interception, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Those are respectable numbers for a player who joined the team midway through the year, but his return says just as much about the current state of this linebacker room as it does about what he brings to the table.

A Linebacker Room in Need of Help

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (51) and defensive end Jaylahn Tuimoloau (91) tackle Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) after a pass reception in the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Indianapolis made a pretty significant gamble this offseason by trading Zaire Franklin to Green Bay and electing to address the position primarily through the draft.

So far, that gamble hasn't paid off.

The Colts rank 28th in total defense, allowing 384.2 yards per game, while surrendering 27.6 points per contest. Tackling has been another major concern, with Indianapolis allowing 482 yards after contact through five games.

The problems certainly extend beyond the linebackers, but this group has been one of the biggest contributors to Indianapolis' defensive struggles.

Second-round pick CJ Allen played just 11 defensive snaps through the first four games before finally seeing 24 against Pittsburgh. Bryce Boettcher has received more opportunities, but his early performances haven't exactly inspired confidence, either.

For a team that desperately needed immediate contributions from its rookie linebackers, the lack of production has been disappointing.

What Does Pratt Bring to Indianapolis?

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Germaine Pratt (53) breaks up a pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Johnny Mundt (86) during a gameat Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest advantage Pratt brings to Indianapolis is his familiarity with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

The two spent six seasons together in Cincinnati before reuniting in Indianapolis last October, meaning Pratt already understands the defensive system and what Anarumo expects from his linebackers.

That familiarity should make his transition relatively straightforward, assuming the Colts eventually elevate him from the practice squad.

But to think Pratt is suddenly going to turn this struggling linebacker room into a strength is probably asking a little too much.

He was a solid contributor last season, and his experience could be especially valuable for Allen and Boettcher, two young players Indianapolis absolutely needs to develop.

At this point, it doesn't particularly matter where the Colts find help at linebacker. Whether it's Pratt, another veteran addition or the development of their rookies, Indianapolis needs better production from a position group that has been a liability through five weeks.

Recommended Articles