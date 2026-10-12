Colts Week 5 Snap Analysis: Two Young Defenders Get Their Shot

The Indianapolis Colts suffered a 34-22 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, falling to 2-3 on the season. It was a frustrating afternoon for a team that entered the game looking to build momentum, with missed opportunities on offense and defensive breakdowns contributing to the defeat.

As Indianapolis looks to regroup ahead of its next matchup, the Week 5 snap counts provide telling insight into how the coaching staff deployed its personnel and where some of the team's current roles stand.

Here's a breakdown of three developments from Sunday's loss worth monitoring.

CJ Allen’s Role Begins to Grow

After barely seeing the field through the first four games, CJ Allen finally got an extended opportunity against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Colts' second-round pick played a career-high 24 defensive snaps in Sunday's 34-22 loss, more than doubling his defensive workload from the first four weeks combined. Allen was mostly solid in his increased role, recording three tackles, although he did allow a short touchdown catch by Pat Freiermuth.

Jul 31, 2026; Westfield, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker CJ Allen (53) participates in a drill on day three of training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Allen played more than fellow rookie linebacker Bryce Boettcher, an indication of the progress he's made over the last few weeks despite limited playing time The increased workload was an encouraging step, as Allen had struggled to find his place in Indianapolis' linebacker rotation.

It's just one game and only a glimpse into what the future could be like for Allen, but his performance gives the Colts something to build on as they continue to look for answers at linebacker.

High Count, Low Impact for Laquon Treadwell

With the Colts shorthanded at wide receiver, Laquon Treadwell continued to see plenty of playing time against the Steelers. The veteran wideout played 57 offensive snaps, second-most on the team, but didn't do much with the opportunity.

Treadwell was targeted eight times on Sunday. He finished with two catches for 34 yards. He struggled to consistently connect with Daniel Jones as the Colts' passing game failed to find much rhythm.

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (22) breaks up a pass intended for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Laquon Treadwell (13) in the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Indianapolis was already without Alec Pierce and using a hampered Keenan Allen, meaning Treadwell had to step up. Instead but his limited impact played a role in a flat air attack

Treadwell's playing time will remain elevated as long as the Colts are dealing with injuries at receiver. But going forward, he'll need to involve himself much more.

Opportunity for Jaylahn Tuimoloau

With Arden Key sidelined by a hamstring injury, Jaylahn Tuimoloau took on alarger role on Sunday. The second-year defensive end made the most of the increased playing time, recording 49 snaps, more than any Colts edge defender other than Laiatu Latu.

Tuimoloau didn't record a sack, but he showed some encouraging flashes as a pass rusher. After spending much of his rookie season on the bench, the former second-round pick is beginning to earn more opportunities in Indianapolis' defensive rotation.

Indianapolis Colts defensive end JT Tuimoloau (91) stretches during Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Family Day on Friday, July 31, 2026, at Grand Park in Westfield, Ind. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With Key expected to miss several weeks, Tuimoloau has a chance to build on Sunday's performance and make a case for a more consistent role. If he can continue to show promise as a pass rusher, he could give the Colts another option on the edge even after Key returns.