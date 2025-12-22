After a disastrous Sunday slate that saw every other AFC South squad take home a victory, the Indianapolis Colts will need to take care of business on Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers to have a realistic shot at playoff football.

With playoff implications looming and little margin for error, the Colts enter Monday night surrounded by questions that could define not only the game, but the direction of their season.

Can the Colts' Offense Be Explosive?

Philip Rivers will be under center for the second consecutive week, but after last Sunday's showing against the Seattle Seahawks, it's hard to imagine the 44-year-old suddenly gaining the arm strength and the confidence to throw the ball downfield.

Rivers completed only two of his eight passes of more than 10 air yards, throwing an interception on one of those incompletions.

When everyone in the building knows that the Colts want to run the ball, it becomes much harder for Jonathan Taylor to break away for an explosive run. Indy's offense relied on those plays in the first half of the season, but over the past few weeks, Taylor has struggled to get going.

Will Indy's Depleted Secondary Step Up?

Injuries have stretched the Colts’ secondary thin, putting added pressure on unproven depth. The Colts will be forced to play a combination of Johnathan Edwards, Jaylon Jones, and Mekhi Blackmon on the outside. If the secondary can’t hold up, even short throws could quickly turn into game-changing plays.

The 49ers' offense has been heating up with Brock Purdy back. The fourth-year passer distributes the ball efficiently to Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, and Jauan Jennings, all of whom match up well against this Colts defense.

McCaffrey alone is one of the best dual-threat backs the NFL has ever seen, so limiting him will be imperative as the Colts play for their postseason lives. His receiving prowess gives him an edge over Indy's linebackers, who have struggled to cover anyone this season.

If the Colts can keep Purdy to under 250 yards and maybe force a few turnovers, a win would 100% be in the cards.

How Will the Colts Handle the MNF Spotlight?

The entire NFL world will be watching the Colts take the field on Monday as fans prepare for Uncle Phil's second appearance of the season. If the Colts lose, several AFC foes clinch a playoff spot.

The Colts have rarely played primetime football over the past few seasons, and this is their only such game this year. The only comparable game would be Week 10's win against the Atlanta Falcons, which was played during the morning slot in Berlin, Germany.

The team has to compete in all three phases and be relatively mistake-free to steal a win against an extremely competitive 49ers squad. Primetime is a rough spot to play during a four-game losing streak, but the Colts have no other choice but to rise to the occasion.

