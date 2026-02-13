Chris Ballard made plenty of impact moves in 2025 for the Indianapolis Colts. Adding cornerback Charvarius Ward and safety Cam Bynum were among the highlighted transactions.

Also, Indianapolis traded a 2026 sixth-rounder to the Minnesota Vikings to acquire cornerback Mekhi Blackmon, which paid off for the Colts' defense.

However, these all pale in comparison to when the Colts forfeited their 2026 and 2027 first-rounders, and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, to the New York Jets for superstar cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Unfortunately, Gardner played only four games in a Colts uniform due to a calf strain. This put a damper on the trade, at least for Gardner's first year with the Colts.

Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano places Gardner in an entry highlighting eight lessons learned from the 2025 season. The trade for Gardner was classified as unfruitful by Manzano.

"And then there’s the Sauce Gardner trade to the Colts that was supposed to turn them into legitimate Super Bowl contenders after an 8–2 start.

Gardner dealt with injuries and Indianapolis lost its final seven games to miss the postseason."

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) uses crutches as he leaves the field after the Indianapolis Colts lost to the Houston Texans 20-16 at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The Colts were 8-2 and suddenly in the Super Bowl conversation after Daniel Jones and the offense started decimating opponents.

This prompted Ballard to go all-in for a defensive superstar like Gardner to pair with fellow cornerback Ward.

This was supposed to provide Lou Anarumo with a deadly cornerback duo to help support Indy's potent offense.

However, not only did Gardner hardly play, but Ward also missed 10 games after suffering a monstrous three concussions in one season.

Quickly, the Colts were left with Blackmon, undrafted rookie Johnathan Jones, and Jaylon Jones to command the outside cornerback positions.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

While injuries to Gardner makes his debut season with the Colts an underwhelming one, overall, the former two-time First-Team All-Pro was efficient in his limited time on the field.

Gardner put up 16 tackles and three pass breakups in his four games with Indianapolis. As for his season-long Pro Football Focus grades, they're indicative of a true lockdown corner with versatility against ground attacks.

Gardner logged an overall defensive mark of 76.9, a coverage grade of 75.6, and a blistering 84.5 in run defense (fourth among 114 cornerbacks).

Yes, it's a disappointment that Gardner couldn't play more for the Colts, but if he can come back strong from his calf injury in 2026, Indianapolis will have themselves a top-level cornerback that can be the best in the league on any given gameday.

The Colts already watched Jones go down for the year with an Achilles tear, so they took precautions to help Gardner avoid that same injury after the calf strain.

By being careful with Gardner, this will help him hit the ground running in 2026 since a more serious injury wasn't sustained.

The last 10 players to win Defensive Rookie of the Year:



2025 - Carson Schwesinger

2024 - Jared Verse

2023 - Will Anderson Jr

2022 - Sauce Gardner

2021 - Micah Parsons

2020 - Chase Young

2019 - Nick Bosa

2018 - Shaquille Leonard

2017 - Marshon Lattimore

2016 - Joey Bosa — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) February 11, 2026

Gardner still has to prove he can work in Anarumo's system, but he has the talent to be a star cornerback in virtually any defensive scheme.

It's still up in the air whether Ward will retire after so many concussions. But if he stays in 2026, it gives Anarumo arguably the most talented outside cornerback duo in the league with Gardner in the mix.

Recommended Articles