Pair Of NFL's Biggest Names Show Love to Philip Rivers
In this story:
Primetime for the Indianapolis Colts is quickly approaching, as the squad will defend home turf against the San Francisco 49ers tomorrow night from Lucas Oil Stadium.
The biggest story is the return of Philip Rivers. The formerly retired legend returned to play against the Seattle Seahawks. Rivers actually played well given the circumstances, and has gained respect for it.
On their New Heights podcast, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis, exuded happiness from what they saw in Week 15 from Rivers.
Jason had this to say.
"He's playing great. So, there are a lot of questions throughout the week, a lot of people were joking about it. A lot of people were like, it shouldn't be happening.
I think he gave them their best chance, that's the reality of it. They're playing the Seahawks, one of the best defenses in the NFL, this dude hasn't played for five years and he gave them an opporunity to win the game.
They were winning the game when he left the field."
The stat line for Rivers was fairly pedestrian, but for a 44-year-old who was never quick, mobile, or fast, it's a remarkably impressive performance. Rivers hit 18/27 throws for 120 passing yards, one TD, and a pick.
The Seahawks have one of the best pass-rushing units in the league, and have put up a fantastic 42.0 team sacks. Yet, Rivers was sacked one time and was able to get the ball out of his hands quickly.
Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter
Rivers' return wasn't for money or fame, the eighth QB all-time in passing yards (63,560) has had one of the greatest careers for a field general in NFL history.
This was about more - to set an example, to show the players he coaches at St. Michael Catholic High School that the fear to try something big is real. However, it takes courage and guts to face the adversity and stand tall.
Rivers could have stayed home, retired, and lived a relaxing life in Fairhope, Alabama. But, his competitiveness, relentlessness, and desire to lead by example put him in a position to help the Colts.
It's hard to say if Rivers can play as efficiently as he did against the Seahawks when Indianapolis clashes with the 49ers tomorrow night.
If Shane Steichen can implement a game plan for Rivers similar to what he did against the Seahawks, there's a chance he can build off that performance.
The 49ers have nearly no pass-rush, ranking last in the NFL in team sacks (16). As long as the Colts' offensive line holds up, Rivers shouldn't have too much of an issue distributing the football.
The biggest issue was with Rivers' inability to push the football down the field, which limited Steichen to draw up short passes and screens to help the legendary field general get into a simple rhythm.
Expect this to continue, but with the potential of more downfield throws now that Rivers has more practice under his belt. Also, anticipate a very healthy amount of Jonathan Taylor.
Rivers embodies fearlessness and passion at the position. Many across the NFL love that Rivers is back, and match the positive energy that Jason and Travis showed on their podcast.
It will be interesting to see if Rivers finishes out the year as Indy's starting QB, and if he can pull off the wildest scenario: coming out of retirement to lead Indianapolis to the playoffs for the first time since he did it in 2020.
Recommended Articles
Drake Walley is a co-deputy editor of Indianapolis Colts on SI. His works have also appeared on Bleacher Report, MSN, Yahoo, and SBNation. He also co-hosts the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast.Follow DwallsterDrake