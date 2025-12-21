Primetime for the Indianapolis Colts is quickly approaching, as the squad will defend home turf against the San Francisco 49ers tomorrow night from Lucas Oil Stadium.

The biggest story is the return of Philip Rivers. The formerly retired legend returned to play against the Seattle Seahawks. Rivers actually played well given the circumstances, and has gained respect for it.

On their New Heights podcast, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis, exuded happiness from what they saw in Week 15 from Rivers.

Jason had this to say.

"He's playing great. So, there are a lot of questions throughout the week, a lot of people were joking about it. A lot of people were like, it shouldn't be happening.

I think he gave them their best chance, that's the reality of it. They're playing the Seahawks, one of the best defenses in the NFL, this dude hasn't played for five years and he gave them an opporunity to win the game.

They were winning the game when he left the field."

The stat line for Rivers was fairly pedestrian, but for a 44-year-old who was never quick, mobile, or fast, it's a remarkably impressive performance. Rivers hit 18/27 throws for 120 passing yards, one TD, and a pick.

The Seahawks have one of the best pass-rushing units in the league, and have put up a fantastic 42.0 team sacks. Yet, Rivers was sacked one time and was able to get the ball out of his hands quickly.

Rivers' return wasn't for money or fame, the eighth QB all-time in passing yards (63,560) has had one of the greatest careers for a field general in NFL history.

This was about more - to set an example, to show the players he coaches at St. Michael Catholic High School that the fear to try something big is real. However, it takes courage and guts to face the adversity and stand tall.

Rivers could have stayed home, retired, and lived a relaxing life in Fairhope, Alabama. But, his competitiveness, relentlessness, and desire to lead by example put him in a position to help the Colts.

Philip Rivers on his first game back from retirement:



"Hopefully, my sons and those ball players that I'm in charge of at the school, they'll say like, 'Crap, coach wasn't scared.'" pic.twitter.com/u66Vadhh4j — ESPN (@espn) December 15, 2025

It's hard to say if Rivers can play as efficiently as he did against the Seahawks when Indianapolis clashes with the 49ers tomorrow night.

If Shane Steichen can implement a game plan for Rivers similar to what he did against the Seahawks, there's a chance he can build off that performance.

The 49ers have nearly no pass-rush, ranking last in the NFL in team sacks (16). As long as the Colts' offensive line holds up, Rivers shouldn't have too much of an issue distributing the football.

Dec 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) hands the ball of to running back Jonathan Taylor (28) during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven-Imagn Images

The biggest issue was with Rivers' inability to push the football down the field, which limited Steichen to draw up short passes and screens to help the legendary field general get into a simple rhythm.

Expect this to continue, but with the potential of more downfield throws now that Rivers has more practice under his belt. Also, anticipate a very healthy amount of Jonathan Taylor.

Rivers embodies fearlessness and passion at the position. Many across the NFL love that Rivers is back, and match the positive energy that Jason and Travis showed on their podcast.

It will be interesting to see if Rivers finishes out the year as Indy's starting QB, and if he can pull off the wildest scenario: coming out of retirement to lead Indianapolis to the playoffs for the first time since he did it in 2020.

Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the Lord your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you.”

-Deuteronomy 31:6 pic.twitter.com/F3jTymKHoq — Philip Rivers (@Rivers_17_HOF) December 14, 2025

