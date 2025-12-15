Colts Risers and Fallers in Nail-Biting Defeat to Seahawks

The Indianapolis Colts competed, fought, and clawed to pull off the improbable against the Seattle Seahawks, but ultimately fell short, 18-16.

After signing Philip Rivers to lead the squad, many believed this would be a disaster - I was essentially one of those people.

However, it turned into a serious backing of the formerly retired vet, but ultimately was not enough to get the upset victory on the road at Lumen Field.

With that in mind, let's get to the Colts' risers and fallers from the truly gutsy effort on Sunday afternoon.

Risers | Jonathan Taylor and Ameer Abdullah

Dec 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) rushes against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

With Rivers running the show at quarterback, the offense, understandably, had to operate almost exclusively on the ground.

Jonathan Taylor was the centerpiece, logging 87 rushing yards on 25 carries for a 3.5 yards per carry average. While it's not an impressive average, the Seahawks knew exactly what was going to happen.

Ameer Abdullah makes his first risers entry, as he led the team in catches (five) and receiving yards (32).

Abdullah also tacked on 15 rushing yards on four attempts.

Here's the deal - this is the Colts' offense for the rest of the year. Rivers' return is awesome, but limits what the offense can do.

Rivers gives this team the best chance to win due to his incredible football IQ and ability to dissect defenses at the line of scrimmage. However, he's 44 and came off the couch.

The ground attack will be what gives Indianapolis the best opportunity to win, and at the playoffs, moving forward.

Faller | Bernhard Raimann Injury

Oct 19, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann (79) blocks Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (45) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Colts walked into this game against a tenacious Seahawks defensive front without tackle Braden Smith.

This kicked off rookie fourth-rounder Jalen Travis' first career NFL start. However, what happened about halfway through the Seahawks tilt was even worse; Bernhard Raimann left with an arm injury.

Bernhard Raimann is back on the Colts bench with his helmet on a d a huge brace on his right arm. pic.twitter.com/Z4ZXlW0u7s — Brett Bensley (@brettbensley) December 14, 2025

Raimann never returned despite coming back out to the sideline. Instead, Luke Tenuta, like Travis, got his first action of the season.

The Colts' season looks lost at this point, but injuries have been arguably the biggest reason why. Raimann's status is yet to be revealed, so we'll see what transpires.

Riser | Blake Grupe

Aug 20, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; New Orleans Saints place kicker Blake Grupe (19) looks on against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images | Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

Indianapolis' injury issues have extended even to their kickers, starting with Spencer Shrader. The emerging kicker sustained a torn ACL and MCL, ending his season.

Next was Michael Badgley, who was signed to replace Shrader. However, Badgley struggled with missing extra points and longer kicks. This led to him getting waived at the start of December.

Now, it's former New Orleans Saints kicker, Blake Grupe.

Grupe was let go by the Saints after his own kicking struggles, but found himself on a desperate Colts team that was leveled by kicker issues.

But Grupe has been great for the Colts in his short stint, and shone brightly against the Seahawks on Sunday.

Grupe was 3/3 on field goals and knocked through his extra point. Nothing topped his go-ahead 60-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

CAREER LONG FOR BLAKE GRUPE‼️



📺CBS pic.twitter.com/1oCQukF0tx — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 15, 2025

Grupe is the third kicker for the Colts this year, but he looked fantastic yesterday in a game that turned into a kicker's delight.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter

Faller | Pass-Rush

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (97) celebrates after an interception against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The defensive trenches have missed DeForest Buckner since he was placed on Injured Reserve with a neck injury.

While the run defense was excellent against Seattle, the pass-rush was underwhelming. Minus Laiatu Latu, it seemed like the rest of the troops didn't get the necessary sacks/pressure on Sam Darnold.

Indianapolis logged a single sack (Latu) and couldn't generate much else. Just one week ago, the Colts didn't log a QB hit or sack against Jacksonville Jaguars QB, Trevor Lawrence.

The Colts still have to play Brock Purdy (San Francisco 49ers), Lawrence (Jaguars), and C.J. Stroud (Houston Texans). These are three quarterbacks who will dice up a defense that isn't getting the necessary pressure on.

We'll see if Buckner can return against the 49ers, as the Colts' defensive trenches need all the help it can get with such a lack of pressure over the last two weeks.

Riser | Philip Rivers

Dec 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) watches from the sideline during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven-Imagn Images

The 44-year-old Rivers gets placed into positive territory here. After being retired for five years and getting thrown onto the NFL field, Rivers played solid, with all things considered.

Rivers' stat line is nothing to write home about, completing 18/27 passes for 120 passing yards, one touchdown, and an interception. However, he was clean (until the final throw) and made constant adjustments at the line of scrimmage.

Nobody should expect Rivers to turn back the clock over the next three games, but his football IQ and ability to make quick adjustments is invaluable to a team that ran out of QB options, and fast.

Rivers will likely finish the 2025 season as Indy's starter, with the hopes that somehow, some way he can run the offense well enough to sneak the Colts into the playoffs.

It's the slimmest of probabilities that the Colts see the postseason since Rivers last led them there in 2020, but with how passionate the former Los Angeles Chargers QB is, he won't give up at any point during the entire process.

Faller | Deep Passing Game

Dec 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) passes against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven-Imagn Images

It's common sense, but Rivers had nearly no ability to push the football down the field more than about 30 yards. Given his age and time away from the game, it's 100 percent understandable.

Even when Rivers was in his prime as one of the best QBs in the NFL, he never boasted a strong arm. Due to the lack of deep passes, the Seahawks were able to hone in on the short, intermediate passes.

Rivers averaged a brutal 4.4 yards per attempt (6.67 yards per completion). This stat left a deep threat like Alec Pierce without much to produce down the field.

Pierce has extended his abilities and route tree, but finished this game with just a single catch for 16 yards from Rivers.

As long as the legendary QB is under center, the Colts' passing game will be greatly limited, especially when it comes to creating explosive plays.

The Bottom Line

Dec 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) walks to the locker room following the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The Colts weren't expected to compete in this game against a Super Bowl-contending juggernaut like the Seahawks. However, they fought, and till the bitter end.

Rivers' return is an amazing story and will continue to be until the end of Indianapolis' 2025 season. The playoffs are likely a pipe dream unless the Colts can pull off three-straight victories to finish up the campaign.

Regardless, this team deserves a bit of credit for the effort put forward despite a pile of injuries to the most key positions on the roster.

We'll see how things shake out for a Colts team that has been through the wringer after starting 8-2 and sitting as the NFL's best team for multiple weeks.

Recommended Articles