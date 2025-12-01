Colts Risers and Fallers in Controversial Loss to Texans

The Indianapolis Colts are reeling after a brutal home loss to the Houston Texans, dropping them to 8-4 and marking their third defeat in the last four games.

There is a multitude of subjects to unpack from this 20 -16 loss, but for the sake of the article, I'll keep it to what happened between the teams, rather than the officials.

The Colts' 2025 season is starting to fill up with questions, rather than answers, with only five games left on the schedule.

With the Colts now 2-1 in the division, it's time to dive into the Risers and Fallers from a game that will live in the NFL headlines for days to come.

Riser | Germaine Pratt

Nov 9, 2025; Berlin, Germany; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Germaine Pratt (53) against the Atlanta Falcons during the NFL Berlin Game at Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Since being acquired, linebacker Germaine Pratt has done well operating in Lou Anarumo's scheme, putting up 67 tackles, four pass breakups, and four tackles for loss over seven games with Indy.

Against the Texans, he continued his great pace after logging an impressive 20 tackles against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 12. Pratt finished with nine tackles, five solo tackles, and a pass breakup this afternoon.

If Pratt can keep up this type of momentum, he may warrant a new contract from the Colts to retain his services past this year.

While Zaire Franklin has been busier; Pratt has arguably played more efficiently than his linebacking counterpart.

We'll see how things play out for Pratt in the next five games to finish up the regular season.

Faller | Time of Possession

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen during the first half against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

For the second-straight week, Indianapolis lacked time of possession, putting their defense at a disadvantage.

When the game concluded, Indy had the ball for 25:02, while Houston logged 34:58. While it isn't as bad as it was against the Chiefs, it's still concerning that Indianapolis can't keep the ball longer and hits so many snags.

The offense has had issues maintaining drives and producing three-and-outs, leaving the defense on the field too long, ultimately gassing them out when they need to make stops the most.

This time of possession issue is deeper than just looking at the offense as a whole. However, if this persists, the Colts will continue to lose games.

Riser | Alec Pierce

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) makes a catch in front of Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (4) for a touchdown Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colts' wide receiver Alec Pierce put up another fantastic game against the vaunted Texans defense. Yet again, Pierce led the Colts in receiving yards with 78, but tossed in a highlight-worthy touchdown to boot.

A Danny Dime to Alec Pierce!



HOUvsIND on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/u2q5bEM5FO — NFL (@NFL) November 30, 2025

Pierce has extended his skills and ways he can beat coverage. Initially, Pierce appeared like a vertical threat, but has showcased more of a propensity to get open in the short and intermediate game, as well.

2025 is a contract year for Pierce, and given how well he's played, Indy must make a tough choice to either keep him in a Colts uniform for the future or let him walk in free agency if they think the price tag is too much.

Faller | Containing Nico Collins

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr. (7) works to stop Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texans QB C.J. Stroud looked solid against Anarumo's defense in his return from being in the concussion protocol. Dalton Schultz (seven catches) and Jayden Higgins (five catches) did work, but Nico Collins was the enforcer for Houston.

Collins routinely beat Charvarius Ward and was targeted 10 times by Stroud. Collins hauled in five catches for 98 receiving yards and also logged a seven-yard run for a touchdown.

Collins has been an Achilles heel for Indianapolis since suiting up in a Texans uniform, and he continued this on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

While any cornerback could struggle against a receiver of Collins' caliber, Ward was consistently dished aside by the Texans' pass-catcher.

This isn't the last time the Colts will see Collins, as they'll face him again in Week 18 at NRG Stadium. Hopefully, there is a better game plan to contain the dynamic talent.

Riser | Daniel Jones

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) yells at the line of scrimmage during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Quarterback Daniel Jones didn't have the most incredible stats on Sunday. However, the offense around him wasn't on point, and Jones did everything he could while playing with an injury.

It was revealed that Jones was to play with a fractured fibula, and regardless of the severity, that is a painful-enough injury to hamper a QB.

Shane Steichen clearly didn't want to risk injuring Jones, as the QB wasn't used on many bootlegs, QB-designed runs, or RPOs. Instead, he operated almost exclusively from the pocket.

Despite the injury, lack of mobility, condensed playbook, multiple drops from receivers, and Jonathan Taylor getting bottled up early, Jones still logged 201 passing yards, two touchdown passes, and no turnovers.

The fact that Jones took one sack with his injured fibula and disintegrating offensive line is nothing short of extraordinary, especially against Houston's fiery defensive front.

Yes, Jones hasn't played up to the MVP-caliber he was earlier in the year, but he still looks far more comfortable with the Colts than he ever did with the New York Giants.

Indy, Steichen, and Jones will need to figure out how to get their offense back to optimal levels or risk losing more momentum as the playoffs loom.

