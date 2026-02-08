The future at the quarterback position for the Indianapolis Colts has been in flux for years, but finally seems to have direction heading into the 2026 offseason.

After an impressive 13 games in 2025 from Daniel Jones, it appears Indianapolis was impressed enough to pursue giving a new deal to the former Duke Blue Devil.

Tom Pelissero gave the lowdown in a segment of The Insiders detailing that the Colts are intent on keeping Jones, and could be willing to use the franchise tag to give themselves time to workout a deal.

"Let's talk a little bit about the Colts and their quarterback plans. My understanding is the Colts plan to open talks soon with Daniel Jones on a multi-year deal to keep him in Indianapolis.

Jones got to Indy last year on a one-year contract, was playing his best football the first half of the season until he suffered injuries, including a torn Achilles that he is rehabbing right now.

I am told Jones wants to be in Indianapolis, the Colts want to work out a deal. If they can't, the franchise tag would be an option. But either way, the plan is Jones stays in Indy."

Jones was playing lights-out football until he fractured his fibula, hampering his mobility and ability to put force into his throws.

Despite this, Jones showed pure toughness by playing through it. However, things took a turn for the worst when he tore his Achilles against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14, ending his promising year.

Even with the devastating injury, Jones was providing Indianapolis with the most consistency they've seen at quarterback since Andrew Luck.

The Colts plan to enter talks soon with Daniel Jones on a long-term contract extension, per Tom Pelissero pic.twitter.com/fvJR6GQyTA — Barstool Indy (@barstoolindy) February 8, 2026

Jones flourished under Shane Steichen, finishing with the following statistics through 13 games played.

261/384 completions

3,101 passing yards

19 touchdown passes

68.0 completion percentage (career best)

164 rushing yards

5 rushing touchdowns

8-5 record

After struggling with the New York Giants for six seasons and looking like a complete bust, Jones found his footing in the right situation and looked like a solution for years to come.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) passes the ball Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's not shocking to hear that Indianapolis wants to work out a deal with Jones, but two questions surface with this.

First, what could a contract look like for a QB who tore his Achilles and has a history with injuries? Second, will Indianapolis use the franchise tag on Jones to help provide more time to work out a multi-year deal?

I personally think that Jones could warrant around a three-year, $120 million deal. It could be a bit less than that, given the uncertainty of his rehab. It will be interesting to see what sort of coin Chris Ballard ponies up for Jones.

As for the franchise tag, it would cost Indianapolis around $47 million to place it on Jones, a truly massive amount.

Early 2026 Franchise Tag Projections



QB: $47M

RB: $14M

WR: $28M

TE: $16M

OL: $27M

DT: $27M

DE: $26M

LB: $27M

CB: $21M

S: $20M

K/P: $6M — Spotrac (@spotrac) January 5, 2026

Regardless of how Indianapolis decides to approach this situation with Jones, it's nearly a guarantee to happen.

The Colts have been desperately searching for an answer at quarterback. Their best solution was Philip Rivers in 2020, but that lasted one season.

Since 2019, Indianapolis has had 12 starting quarterbacks, so the squad is justified in jumping at the opportunity to keep Jones for years to come.

Success in the NFL always involves stable quarterback play, and that's what Indianapolis hopes they'll get from Jones with a fresh deal and a positive atmosphere around him, something he grossly lacked with the Giants.

