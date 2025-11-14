Stats Reveal Colts’ Most Impressive Offensive Trend Yet
The Indianapolis Colts are entering their Week 11 bye as one of the best teams in the NFL, which is a huge improvement from the year prior, to say the least.
The Colts' offense has been explosive, consistent, and patient. Whether it be Daniel Jones cutting up opposing secondaries or Jonathan Taylor running over linebackers, the Colts know how to put points on the board.
Through 10 weeks of action, the Colts' offense has accomplished a unique feat.
Colts' Offense Shows Unmatched Consistency
The Colts are the only team this season to have scored 20+ points in every game. They also lead the league with seven games scoring 30 or more points, which is two more than the next closest opponents.
Colts head coach Shane Steichen has optimized his playbook with Jones under center, and it has paid off. The seventh-year passer has revived his career in Indianapolis after signing a one-year prove-it contract this spring.
The Colts' offense has variety, which is exactly why it's so effective. Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, and Tyler Warren make up one of, if not the most, versatile groups of pass catchers in the league.
Although Jones and his receivers are having a terrific year, nothing compares to the season that Jonathan Taylor is having.
Jonathan Taylor's Greatness
The former second-round pick is tearing apart opposing defenses, and could even break LaDainian Tomlinson's unbelievable record of 31 touchdowns in a single season.
Through 10 games, Taylor has scored 17 touchdowns. He leads the league in total points scored, which hasn't been done by a non-kicker since Tomlinson in 2006.
Taylor has five hat tricks on the season, something that has never been done before through 10 weeks of play. Not only that, but Taylor has all those hat tricks in the last eight weeks, which makes it even more incredible.
Taylor could have even more scores, but Steichen has called multiple quarterback sneaks and even a play for Ameer Abdullah that has taken away some opportunities from Taylor.
Circling back to the passing game, it's important to point out who's getting in the end zone for Indy.
Rookie and Veteran Combo
Warren and Pittman have been thrashing defenses in the red zone, and they deserve some praise.
In his first year in the league, Warren has already scored four touchdowns in an offense that prioritizes spreading the ball around. Pittman, on the other hand, leads the team in receiving touchdowns with six.
Pittman has already tied his career high for most touchdowns in a season, and it's all thanks to Steichen's playbook in the red zone. RPO plays and creative play action schemes allow the 6-foot-4 Pittman to be an easy target when the field gets short, and Jones takes full advantage of that.
The Colts will return from the bye week with a crucial matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on the road. Indy has the second-toughest remaining schedule by opponent win percentage, so it could be a tall task to carry this 20-point streak for all 17 games.
Despite the opposition, the way the Colts' offense has operated makes me think nobody can slow them down.