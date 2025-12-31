Jonathan Taylor Bluntly Assesses Colts’ Unfortunate End to 2025 Season
The Colts started the 2025 season looking like a playoff-bound, potentially Super Bowl contending team after going 7–1 to begin the year. However, after some injuries, especially that of starting quarterback Daniel Jones, and falling short in multiple games, Indianapolis are heading into Week 18 at 8–8 and will miss the playoffs for the fifth-straight year.
Running back Jonathan Taylor hasn’t competed in the playoffs since his rookie season, so he’s felt the growing pains in Indianapolis. When speaking to the media on Tuesday, Taylor didn’t hold back his honest thoughts about how good teams can’t lose like the Colts have been.
“Obviously when you’re going to lose five or six in a row, you start looking like ‘Hey, O.K., we have to be better,’” Taylor said. “Those good teams don’t lose five or six in a row.”
Taylor was asked if the injuries sustained by Colts players played a big role in the team’s failure to make the postseason. He admitted the injuries of course play a part, but he didn’t blame all of the Colts’ shortcomings on players who weren’t on the field—he acknowledged that other players need to step up in moments like that to deliver better results.
“Injuries definitely play a huge part,” Taylor continued. “But, also, you look at some of those great teams, they find a way to win through adversity.”
The Colts have a lot of uncertainty heading into the 2026 season, including at the quarterback position as Jones will become a free agent. No matter what the roster looks like next year, the Colts have some work to do when it comes to overcoming adversity in order to secure a playoff bid.