The Indianapolis Colts have several impending free agents set to hit the open market, meaning general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen have some decisions to make regarding who to let walk and who to bring back.

The Colts' major free agents are Daniel Jones and Alec Pierce, but a few other starters also have expiring contracts. Veteran right tackle Braden Smith and safety Nick Cross are the next biggest potential losses, and on the defensive line, Kwity Paye, Samson Ebukam, and Tyquan Lewis are all prepared to test the market.

FOX Sports reporter Greg Auman ranked the top 100 free agents, and five Colts are on the list. Auman predicts that four of the five will leave, with three of them going to Indy's AFC South rivals.

Nick Cross Predicted to Sign With Tennessee

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross (20) tackles San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) in the third quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

First up at No. 94 is safety Nick Cross, who Auman has leaving for the Tennessee Titans.

"Indianapolis has bigger free agents to worry about, but Cross had success with two different coordinators and won't break the bank, drawing $6–8 million a year," Auman wrote. "If he doesn't stick in Indy, he'd be a smart play for the Titans, where Gus Bradley knows him well."

Cross was the team's second leading tackler in 2025 with 120 total tackles. Pro Football Focus credits Cross with the most tackles and sacks among strong safeties, but graded him 69th at his position. The Colts could probably retain Cross for cheap, but the Titans have the most cap space to work with and desperately need defensive help.

Kwity Paye Predicted to Join Cross in Tennessee

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) looks on before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

At No. 55 is edge rusher Kwity Paye, who just finished his fifth year with the Colts. Paye recorded a career-low four sacks, and Auman predicted that he'll join Cross in Tennessee.

Auman pointed out Paye's connection with Gus Bradley, the defensive coordinator for Paye's two best seasons. Again, the Titans have the most money to spend in the league, and it would make sense to bring in players who understand Bradley's scheme.

Braden Smith Predicted to Sign With Texans

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Braden Smith (72) lines up against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

At No. 26 on Auman's list is eight-year veteran Braden Smith, who has been the go-to right tackle in Indianapolis for years on end.

"Third contracts are rarely as lucrative as second deals are, and Smith has missed 16 games over the last three years, so durability is a concern," Auman wrote. "If he's still drawing $12 million a year or more, the Colts could turn to Jalen Travis, a 2025 fourth-round pick who stepped in for Smith at the end of this season."

Smith was put on injured reserve toward the end of 2025 due to a neck injury and concussion. The former second-round pick took a paycut before the season began to stick with Indianapolis, and it'll be interesting to see how the Colts handle his contract situation.

If he still has good football left in him, letting him walk to Houston would be a mistake. Letting the Texans pad up their O-Line with a longtime Colt would be a hard pill to swallow.

Alec Pierce Seen as Option for Buffalo Bills

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) catches a touchdown pass against the Houston Texans during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

At No. 8 is Alec Pierce, who Auman predicts will sign with the Buffalo Bills.

"The Colts have a handful of top free agents and won't be able to keep them all," Auman wrote. "Pierce is likely to command $20 million a year as an underrated player who could be utilized more."

Honestly, if the price tag is as low as $20 million, the Colts should do everything they can to keep Pierce. Considering that the franchise tag would cost $28 million, it's certainly possible the Colts (or any team) offers Pierce upwards of $25 million annually.

Colts Predicted to Keep One In-House Free Agent

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) looks to throw downfield against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at EverBank Stadium. | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Auman ranked Jones as the second-best free agent this year, and he was the only Colts player within his top 100 to re-sign with Indy.

"Indianapolis is committed to him as their quarterback moving forward, but what kind of contract is that?" Auman questioned. "Spotrac projects a four-year, $178 million contract (about $44 million a year), though the injury may make them hesitant to guarantee a substantial portion of that."

Ballard believes that Jones can make a full recovery. We've seen teams overpay quarterbacks coming off a torn Achilles before (Kirk Cousins), and the Colts can ill afford to fall victim to that trap. His injury recovery will be key as the Colts hope he can return to the same player he was in the first half of 2025.

