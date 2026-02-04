Another Hall of Fame controversy is making waves in the NFL, and this time, one of the Indianapolis Colts ’ most iconic figures is at the center of the story.

Former head coach Tony Dungy is one of 50 Hall of Fame voters, so when news broke earlier this month that Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft will not be inducted, some were quick to point fingers at guys like Dungy and Bill Polian, two rivals of the New England Patriots.

Dungy was questioned at the NBC media session ahead of the Super Bowl about the situation, but he refused to comment.

"I am not going to make a comment on it, so we’ll find out who’s in and who’s out," Dungy said, per The Boston Globe's Ben Volin.

NBC media session. First question to Tony Dungy is if he voted for Belichick or Kraft for the HOF. He declines.



“I am not going to make a comment on it, so we’ll find out who’s in and who’s out.” pic.twitter.com/oAgkbCWi59 — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) February 3, 2026

Although it's not an admission of guilt, it's not a denial of involvement. According to reports and rumors from around the league, teams were wary of voting in Belichick and Kraft due to their various cheating scandals. Some in the Hall of Fame voting panel thought that the two should wait an extra year as punishment. A candidate needs 80% of the vote to get in, so only 11 people had to vote against Belichick and Kraft.

Dungy and Belichick grew accustomed to coaching against each other during the prime of the Colts-Patriots rivalry. Dungy went 5-5 against Belichick in the regular season, but the Patriots won three Super Bowls during Dungy's coaching career.

Belichick, of course, has been one of the Colts’ fiercest rivals, especially throughout the AFC East and AFC playoff matchups during the 2000s and 2010s. While Indianapolis and New England don’t share a division now, the rivalry was intense during Peyton Manning’s prime, with Patriots teams frequently standing between the Colts and Super Bowl aspirations.

Oct 4, 2018; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick looks on from the sidelines during the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter

Dungy's response has garnered tons of criticism, especially from football fans who feel that accolades should outweigh temporary suspensions. Belichick won six championships as a head coach with the Patriots and two as a defensive coordinator with the Giants.

Not all of the votes have been revealed. Again, Dungy didn't confirm or deny his ballot, but he makes it sound like he didn't vote for Belichick.

Former Colts general manager Bill Polian did have his vote revealed. Despite being the one who was accused of leading voters away from Belichick, Polian did indeed vote for his former rival.

Polian and Dungy built some super teams in Indy, and considering their history with New England, it's no surprise they were caught in the spotlight over the past week.

The Hall of Fame released a statement after news broke that Belichick would be out.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame released a statement today that it could remove voters who violated bylaws: pic.twitter.com/zrbOI0ugUP — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 28, 2026

"The Pro Football Hall of Fame understands and respects the passionate reaction of many fans, media members and enshrinees of the Hall itself in light of published reports regarding the voting results for the Class of 2026," the Hall said. "It's that very passion that propels the game. The Hall also respects the members of the Selection Committee when they follow the selection process bylaws. It is an honor to serve as a selector.

"Each year, the Hall reviews the selection process and the composition of the 50-person Selection Committee. If it is determined that any member(s) violated the selection process bylaws, they understand that action will be taken. That could include the possibility that such selector(s) would not remain a member of the committee moving forward.

"The selection of a new class is the most important duty the Hall of Fame oversees each year, and the integrity of that process cannot be in question."

If Dungy or Polian broke any voting rules or were unethical in their voting procedures, they could be kicked off the voting panel. It's unclear if either of them did anything wrong.

Recommended Articles