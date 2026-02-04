Colts' Anthony Richardson Sr. Could Have Future in AFC East

It's no secret at this point that the Indianapolis Colts - Anthony Richardson Sr. pairing has been a disaster.

Given that Daniel Jones had a great showing in his first year with the Colts, and how Riley Leonard proved to be a capable backup QB, Richardson's role with Indianapolis has never been murkier.

After not starting a single game in 2025 and landing on Injured Reserve following a broken orbital bone, it feels very likely that the Colts turn down Richardson's fifth-year option and trade the former fourth-overall selection.

New York Jets on SI's Patrick McAvoy lists Richardson as one of the three quarterbacks the New York Jets should target for the 2026 season. The other two are Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals) and Mac Jones (San Francisco 49ers).

"Richardson is just 23 years old and has two seasons of control left. The Indianapolis Colts rolled with Daniel Jones instead of Richardson in 2025. If Richardson is available, he's another person with a big upside and is young."

Richardson was drafted in 2023 with plenty of skepticism about his NFL readiness. Richardson started just 13 games in three years at Florida.

While he had moments of true QB superstardom, he still left a lot to be desired with accuracy and ability to take care of the football (54.7 completion percentage, 15 interceptions).

However, it was impossible to deny the unreal traits that Richardson displayed on the field, especially when the Colts had the chance to see it for themselves at the 2023 NFL Combine.

Since 2000, there have only been 7 QBs to run a sub-4.5 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine



Anthony Richardson is the 1st to do so at 230+ pounds.



HE JUST RAN A 4.44 💨￼



pic.twitter.com/fWn6uknE3h — With the First Pick Podcast (@NFLDraftCBS) March 4, 2023

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter

Pairing Richardson with Shane Steichen was supposed to be a phenomenal chance to use a QB guru to develop a field general with unreal potential, albeit at a sizeable risk.

Richardson only saw four games in 2023 due to suffering a season-ending AC joint sprain, but he looked pretty good in limited action. There was reason to be optimistic that Richardson would take a step in the right direction in year two.

However, 2024 proved that NFL defenses will catch up to any quarterback that takes the league by surprise faster than a hiccup.

Richardson fell apart at the seams while sustaining more injuries. He'd play 11 games and struggle badly with accuracy (47.7 completion percentage), turnovers (12 picks, nine fumbles), and discipline (tapping out of a game).

Indianapolis Colts backup quarterback Anthony Richardson, pictured here in 2023, suffered a fractured orbital bone last month after a bizarre pre-game accident with resistance bands in the Colts locker room. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Heading into 2025, there was a need to bring in competition to make sure Richardson lived up to the standards of starting for the Colts. This led to the signing of Jones to start a QB battle for the right to lead under center.

Richardson reaggravated his AC joint injury during 2025's training camp, giving Jones an edge in the competition. However, even when he returned to play during the preseason, he was struck by the injury bug.

Against the Baltimore Ravens, he took an unsuspecting sack from David Ojabo, which dislocated his pinky finger.

Anthony Richardson injured on this David Ojabo sack pic.twitter.com/BmiLEdpBuL — Steve Palazzolo (@StevePalazzolo_) August 7, 2025

After losing the quarterback joust with Jones, and the subsequent success from the former Duke Blue Devil during the 2025 season, the patience with the athletic freak of a quarterback is over in Indy.

The Colts would be foolish at this point to elect to take on Richardson's fifth-year option for him only to be a backup or QB3 on the depth chart.

Indianapolis is looking to re-sign players like Jones and wide receiver Alec Pierce, which should take top priority over giving Richardson that fifth-year option. Also, the Colts would owe a projected $23,557,000 to make this happen (Over the Cap).

It's a sad tale, truly. Richardson wasn't ready for Indianapolis, and the Colts for him. For a football marriage that was supposed to be a beautiful fellowship, it's turned all arrows to point toward a divorce.

The Jets could be a suitor, as could teams like the Minnesota Vikings or Los Angeles Rams. Regardless, Indianapolis needs to trade him to get at least something for him after investing a fourth-overall pick in the signal-caller.

The Jets just hired Frank Reich as their offensive coordinator, who had a bird's eye view of Richardson during his 2023 combine performance after being hired as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers.

It wouldn't shock me at all if New York took a bet on his traits and gave Reich a chance to try and mold him into a true NFL starting quarterback.

Recommended Articles