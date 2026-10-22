What Shane Steichen Must Do to Save His Job With the Colts

Chris Ballard is gone. And if this season keeps trending the way it has, I have a hard time believing Shane Steichen will be far behind.

Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon made her expectations clear when she fired Ballard on Monday. The standard is to compete for championships, and at 2-4, Indianapolis is nowhere close right now.

Steichen still has 11 games to change that. Here is what I think he needs to do to remain the Colts' head coach in 2027.

Produce a Winning Season

Oct 4, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen walks on the sideline during the fourth quarter of their game against the Washington Commanders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First and foremost, Steichen has to start winning football games.

This roster is too talented to finish under .500 again. Indianapolis went 8-9 in each of the last two seasons, and after Irsay-Gordon preached urgency all offseason, another losing record should not be enough.

At 27-30 through his first 57 games, Steichen has yet to make the playoffs. He needs to show signs this team is moving forward.

Make the Playoffs

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen walks the sideline Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, during the game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A winning season might not be enough by itself. The Colts need to find a way into the postseason.

Jacksonville sits two games ahead at 4-2, so winning the AFC South will require a serious turnaround. But whether it comes through the division or a wild-card spot, Indianapolis needs to be playing meaningful football in January.

Fix the Defense

New Indianapolis Colts Defensive Coordinator Lou Anarumo speaks during a press conference Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025 at the Colts practice facility, the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is where I need to see Steichen take more ownership.

The Colts allowed 24.2 points per game in Lou Anarumo's first season and are allowing 27.3 through six games this year. Those results are not good enough for a team that has invested heavily on defense.

Steichen has always been known for offense, but being a head coach means owning all three phases. If this unit continues to struggle, he has to be willing to make changes.

Get Daniel Jones Going Again

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) runs off the field Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, following the game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jones looked completely different in 2025, completing 68% of his passes with 19 touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 100.2 passer rating. Through six games this season, those numbers have fallen to 59.6%, four touchdowns, six interceptions and a 71.1 rating.

Steichen was hired in large part because of what he helped build around Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia. That 2022 Eagles offense leaned on an elite offensive line and dominant rushing attack to make life easier on its quarterback.

The Colts have Jonathan Taylor, a strong offensive line and enough weapons to do something similar. Steichen has to find that version of his offense again.

Finish Games

Indianapolis Colts co-owner and CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon watches practice on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, during practice at Colts Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lastly, this team has to stop beating itself.

The Colts just blew a 13-0 halftime lead to an 0-5 Titans team, with a blocked punt helping swing the game. Irsay-Gordon specifically talked about finishing games when she brought Steichen back after last season.

Bottom line: Steichen needs to win, make the playoffs, fix the defense and prove the offensive creativity that got him this job is still there.

If he cannot do that over the next 11 games, I would expect the Colts' next general manager to be hiring a new head coach.

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