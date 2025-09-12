SI

Commanders DE Deatrich Wise Shares Uplifting Message After Scary, Season-Ending Injury

Deatrich Wise’s 2025 NFL season is over, but he’s already looking forward to getting back on the field.

Tyler Lauletta

Washington Commanders defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. is done for the year.
Washington Commanders defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. is done for the year. / Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
In this story:

Commanders defensive end Deatrich Wise saw his game, and season, cut short on Thursday night after suffering an injury against the Packers in Green Bay.

Wise suffered his injury while attempting to block an extra point from Packers kicker Brandon McManus. Wise pushed forward through the line, and had two players behind him fall on his leg, resulting in a quad injury. He was carted off the field.

On Friday, it was reported that the injury was season-ending. Despite the rough news, Wise posted a message on social media that showed he’s keeping a positive attitude about his recovery.

“I’m truly grateful for all the love, prayers, and support I’ve received,” Wise wrote. “I’m on the path to becoming the highest version of myself. And on the bright side i get spend on time with my family and my sons.”

Wise, 31, was in his first season with the Commanders, signing with the team in the offseason on a one-year deal worth $5 million. He spent his first eight seasons in the NFL with the Patriots, and led the team in sacks last year with five.

In addition to Wise, the Commanders also lost running back Austin Ekeler to injury in Green Bay after he suffered an Achilles injury.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Tyler Lauletta
TYLER LAULETTA

Tyler Lauletta is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News Team/team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered sports for nearly a decade at Business Insider, and helped design and launch the OffBall newsletter. He is a graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, and remains an Eagles and Phillies sicko. When not watching or blogging about sports, Tyler can be found scratching his dog behind the ears.

Home/NFL