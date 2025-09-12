Commanders DE Deatrich Wise Shares Uplifting Message After Scary, Season-Ending Injury
Commanders defensive end Deatrich Wise saw his game, and season, cut short on Thursday night after suffering an injury against the Packers in Green Bay.
Wise suffered his injury while attempting to block an extra point from Packers kicker Brandon McManus. Wise pushed forward through the line, and had two players behind him fall on his leg, resulting in a quad injury. He was carted off the field.
On Friday, it was reported that the injury was season-ending. Despite the rough news, Wise posted a message on social media that showed he’s keeping a positive attitude about his recovery.
“I’m truly grateful for all the love, prayers, and support I’ve received,” Wise wrote. “I’m on the path to becoming the highest version of myself. And on the bright side i get spend on time with my family and my sons.”
Wise, 31, was in his first season with the Commanders, signing with the team in the offseason on a one-year deal worth $5 million. He spent his first eight seasons in the NFL with the Patriots, and led the team in sacks last year with five.
In addition to Wise, the Commanders also lost running back Austin Ekeler to injury in Green Bay after he suffered an Achilles injury.