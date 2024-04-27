Washington Commanders Select EDGE Javontae Jean-Baptiste With No. 222 Pick in NFL Draft
It took a while for the Washington Commanders to get back on the clock after selecting safety Dominique Hampton with the 161st pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but eventually No. 222 came up and general manager Adam Peters got the opportunity to add to his first class of rookies.
With his one seventh-round pick, the Commanders' general manager selected Notre Dame edge rusher Javontae Jean-Baptiste.
"After a five-year run at Ohio State with modest production, Jean-Baptiste’s Notre Dame tape has put him in position to become a developmental Day 3 draft pick," says NFL.com. "He has good length but lacks play strength to stack and discard tackles. He’ll need to hit the weights to improve his anchor, but he has the footwork and agility to slide off of block sustain and make tackles. He’s a step slow off the snap, dulling his ability to outrace tackles to the edge, but he flashes the hands and hips to become a more impactful rusher if teams rewire his rush plan. There is still a level of upside available for Jean-Baptiste."
UPDATED COMMANDERS DRAFT CLASS
1st Round, No. 2: QB Jayden Daniels, LSU
2nd Round, No. 36: DT Johnny Newton, Illinois
2nd Round, No. 50: CB Mike Sainristil, Michigan
3rd Round, No. 67: OL Brandon Coleman, TCU
3rd Round, No. 100: WR Luke McCaffrey, Rice
5th Round, No. 139: LB Jordan Magee, Temple
5th Round, No. 161: SAF Dominique Hampton, Washington
7th Round, No. 222: EDGE Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Notre Dame
Stick with CommanderGameday for more coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the NFL Draft.