Commander Country

Washington Commanders Select EDGE Javontae Jean-Baptiste With No. 222 Pick in NFL Draft

With their final pick in the NFL Draft the Washington Commanders selected Notre Dame edge Javontae Jean-Baptiste.

David Harrison

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Javontae
Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Javontae / Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

It took a while for the Washington Commanders to get back on the clock after selecting safety Dominique Hampton with the 161st pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but eventually No. 222 came up and general manager Adam Peters got the opportunity to add to his first class of rookies.

With his one seventh-round pick, the Commanders' general manager selected Notre Dame edge rusher Javontae Jean-Baptiste.

"After a five-year run at Ohio State with modest production, Jean-Baptiste’s Notre Dame tape has put him in position to become a developmental Day 3 draft pick," says NFL.com. "He has good length but lacks play strength to stack and discard tackles. He’ll need to hit the weights to improve his anchor, but he has the footwork and agility to slide off of block sustain and make tackles. He’s a step slow off the snap, dulling his ability to outrace tackles to the edge, but he flashes the hands and hips to become a more impactful rusher if teams rewire his rush plan. There is still a level of upside available for Jean-Baptiste."

UPDATED COMMANDERS DRAFT CLASS

1st Round, No. 2: QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

2nd Round, No. 36: DT Johnny Newton, Illinois

2nd Round, No. 50: CB Mike Sainristil, Michigan

3rd Round, No. 67: OL Brandon Coleman, TCU

3rd Round, No. 100: WR Luke McCaffrey, Rice

5th Round, No. 139: LB Jordan Magee, Temple

5th Round, No. 161: SAF Dominique Hampton, Washington

7th Round, No. 222: EDGE Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Notre Dame

Stick with CommanderGameday for more coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the NFL Draft.

Published
David Harrison

DAVID HARRISON

David Harrison has covered the NFL since 2015 as a digital content creator in both written and audio media. He is the host of Locked On Commanders and a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His previous career was as a Military Working Dog Handler for the United States Army. Contact David via email at david.w.harrison82@gmail.com or on Twitter @DHarrison82.