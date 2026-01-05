Commanders stun Eagles to finish regular season

The Washington Commanders are ending the season on a high note after a 24-17 victory against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Commanders are getting revenge after losing in the NFC Championship last season against the Eagles and can go into the offseason on the right foot.

READ MORE: Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles live updates, score, and highlights

Commanders upset Eagles in Week 18

The Eagles needed a win and the Chicago Bears lost to move up from the number three to two spot in the NFC playoff picture, but Washington denied them that chance.

Now the Commanders will watch the playoffs from home and work behind the scenes on how to return to the postseason in 12 months' time.

READ MORE: Commanders offense doomed by coordinator's fatal habit

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• How to watch Eagles vs. Commanders (Week 18), TV channel, livestream, kickoff time

• Commanders line crisis demands drastic changes

• Commanders rookies called 'turbulent but awesome' by Dan Quinn

•﻿ Commanders warned against reuniting Dan Quinn with newly released Cowboys star