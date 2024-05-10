Big Deal?: Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Has Wager With LSU Teammate
Former LSU Tiger teammates Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers were both selected early on in the 2024 NFL Draft after putting on a show in college football. Daniels was the second quarterback taken second overall by your Washington Commanders while Nabers was taken just four picks later by divisional rival the New York Giants with the sixth overall pick.
Both players are extremely electric and play with a vast skill set. It will be fun to see how their games expand to the NFL level after successful collegiate careers.
On Thursday, Commanders' QB Jayden Daniels joined legendary wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson on his Fox Sports show "All Facts No Brakes" and discussed several topics and also confirmed a fun little wager that he has with his former LSU running mate.
That's right, 10 bands for whoever wins the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year award! To many that seems like it would be a decent bet, but for these two guys that is pocket change now that they both have been selected within the top-10 picks of the draft and have a nice little contract to boot.
Seeing as though Daniels will likely have the ball in his hands on every possession, he has the upper hand here especially with Nabers not necessarily having the best QB getting him the ball there in New York.
Some have speculated the friendly wager may violate the NFL's anti-gambling policies, but we don't believe anything significant will come from this. At most, we may learn later on that the league informed the two they must nix the bet, and that will be that.
