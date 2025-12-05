Commanders rookie earns praise from Kliff Kingsbury

Washington Commanders rookie offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. is going through the motions in his first NFL season.

The Commanders have often times thrown him into the fire, but he has been able to pass the tests as he's gone on.

“Yeah, I'm really impressed by the resiliency, you know, early on face, some really talented rushers and you know, had some tough moments, which all rookies do, but he's continued to work hard, hasn't got his head down and just battled his tail off the entire season and so you're starting to see some of the benefits of, of those reps and even the tough reps you learn from, you become a better player," Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury said of Conerly.

"And so, I've been really impressed by the work ethic and just the mental toughness that he's displayed this season.”

Washington Commanders offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr.

Conerly impressing for Commanders

Conerly has also benefited from playing alongside his teammate Laremy Tunsil, who has made five Pro Bowls in his 10 seasons in the NFL.

“Oh, it's been phenomenal. It's been everything, I think especially early with some of the tough times," Kingsbury said of Tunsil's mentorship.

"He was very open with kind of his struggles on the field and how long it took him to develop and play at the level that he felt like he really belonged. And so, I think having a guy like that, that he's watching really dominate most days, talk through, going through some of the same things he is, I think meant a lot to him.”

Tunsil and Conerly will be the starting tackles in the team's next game against the Minnesota Vikings, where they will be protecting for quarterback Jaden Daniels, who has been ruled as the starter for the upcoming game after missing the past few weeks with an elbow injury.

Kickoff between the Commanders and Vikings is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

