What Jayden Daniels starting means for Commanders vs. Vikings

The Washington Commanders are getting good news regarding Jaden Daniels and his health after missing the last couple of games with an elbow injury.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said Daniels is available and will start in Week 14 against the Minnesota Vikings.

"Jayden threw a great week of practice. He was full Thursday, full today, he's been cleared for practice, and he will start for us on Sunday," Quinn said.

Daniels will start vs. Vikings

Daniels has dealt with a number of injuries this season, but it looks like he is fully healthy and ready to go for the final five weeks of the year.

“Yeah, I mean, he loves to play the game and so I think you start there with just his passion for it, the

preparation, the process, all those things. So just continue to learn as a player, continue to grow as a

player and hopefully, you know, have some of these weapons out there with him that we can build

some more rapport with going into next year," Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury said.

While the Commanders may be clinging on to faint playoff hopes with a 3-9 record, they want Daniels back to give them the best chance to win. It's promising to see the fact that the Commanders are looking to win games even if it hurts their position for the 2026 NFL Draft. Going for victories at this stage in the season shows the kind of culture the Commanders are trying to curate.

The Commanders will give it their best against the Vikings, who are also getting their starting quarterback JJ McCarthy to return to the field as he has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol.

Kickoff between the Commanders and Vikings is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET inside U.S. Bank Stadium. Fans can watch the game on Fox or stream it on Fox One or the NFL app.

