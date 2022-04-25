Skip to main content

Commanders Draft: What Did Patrick Mahomes Tell 'Sleeper' Prospect Erik Ezukanma?

Erik Ezukanma is a receiver with stellar size/speed combo who led Texas Tech's high-flying offense in receiving in all three seasons.

The Washington Commanders are on the hunt in the 2022 NFL Draft for reliable pass-catchers for quarterback Carson Wentz. With Pro Bowl receiver Terry McLaurin's contract status still up in the air, Washington needs to bolster a position group that could use more depth and talent.

USATSI_13775266_168388359_lowres

Erik Ezukanma vs. Texas

USATSI_17809177_168388359_lowres

Erik Ezukanma at NFL Draft Combine

USATSI_17818940_168388359_lowres

Erik Ezukanma at NFL Draft Combine

A prospect the Texans could target is Erik Ezukanma, a receiver with stellar size/speed combo who led Texas Tech's high-flying offense in receiving in all three seasons. A team captain, the big target shines particularly in the red zone and fighting for yards after the catch.

As NFL analysts search for "sleepers" in this year's drafts, Ezukanma could be considered as a player who has flown under the radar due to a low-production end of season. The Red Raider had 13 catches for 322 yards and a touchdown in his first two games but was unable to maintain that pace after starting quarterback Tyler Shough suffered a season-ending injury in the fourth game.

The 6-3, 220-pound receiver is projected to be a mid-round selection.

"Oh ya definitely I feel like a 'sleeper'," Ezukanma told our Bri Amaranthus. "The circumstances of being at Tech, with the coaching and quarterback changes, kind of derailed my development as a player and receiver. Getting into the right franchise will help me build and reach my full potential."

Washington owns three selections in rounds 2-6 of the draft.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

mclaurin wentz
Play

Terry McLaurin Opens Contract Talks With Washington Commanders

“We’re really excited about the opportunity we have with Terry to continue with us for a long time,'' GM Martin Mayhew says.

By Mike Fisher6 minutes ago
6 minutes ago
17202805
Play

Commanders Draft: Oklahoma DT Perrion Winfrey Provides Instant Depth

The Commanders did their diligence and hosted Perrion Winfrey on a top 30 visit

By Kevin Tame1 hour ago
1 hour ago
USATSI_17485159
Play

Could Commanders Target Alabama RB Brian Robinson Jr. In Late Rounds?

A combination of size, speed and agility, Alabama's Brian Robinson Jr. very well could be added to the Washington Commanders' backfield

By Cole Thompson1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Ahead of the draft, Ezukanma worked out with former Red Raider and current Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes in an experience that "meant everything" to Ezukanma. The two players did not play at Tech at the same time but Mahomes gave the draft hopeful some advice about the league.

"Work hard and be a sponge," Mahomes told Ezukanma. "Be a guy that is on time to meetings. Don't think you've made it once you get drafted because it's just only starting."

The Fort Worth native was the first Texas Tech receiver to be named first-team All-Big 12 since Michael Crabtree in 2008. A matchup nightmare for Big-12 defenses, Ezukanma averaged 24.8 yards per catch for Tech with much thanks to his elusiveness in space and physical running.

USATSI_17626435_168388359_lowres

Patrick Mahomes

USATSI_16927244_168388359_lowres

Erik Ezukanma

USATSI_9703535_168388359_lowres

Patrick Mahomes

Has the gap between the Commanders and the reigning NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys narrowed? The Cowboys remain the favorites (-115) to win the division in 2022, but a strong draft would help Commanders challenge Dallas. If the Commanders select Ezukanma, what type of player will they be adding?

"A dog; A guy that works hard every day; A former team captain; an all-around talented wide receiver. I can do it all: red zone, backed-up, jet sweeps, hand offs... Whatever you need me to do I can do it for you. I don't shy away from special teams. I have to earn my role on a team and I am willing to do whatever it takes."

Ezukanma certainly has the sticky hands, body control and desire to succeed in the league. Ezukanma could be a prospect with immense upside in Washington. 

mclaurin wentz
News

Terry McLaurin Opens Contract Talks With Washington Commanders

By Mike Fisher6 minutes ago
17202805
News

Commanders Draft: Oklahoma DT Perrion Winfrey Provides Instant Depth

By Kevin Tame1 hour ago
USATSI_17485159
News

Could Commanders Target Alabama RB Brian Robinson Jr. In Late Rounds?

By Cole Thompson1 hour ago
Treylon-Burks-Arkansas-NFL-Draft-Combine-Results-Numbers-40-Time-NY-Jets
News

NFL Draft: Commanders Land WR Following Trade With Steelers

By David Harrison1 hour ago
USATSI_17839177
News

Cowboys to Commanders: Could Washington Draft Wyoming LB Chad Muma?

By Kevin Tame3 hours ago
Myjai Sanders
News

Commanders Interview Cincinnati EDGE Myjai Sanders; Possible Day 2 Draft Pick?

By Kevin Tame3 hours ago
jameson williams
News

Commanders Target Jameson Williams: Best WR In Draft?

By Jeremy Brener4 hours ago
USATSI_13614471
News

Commanders Christmas? Could Washington Be Featured In NFL's XMas Tripleheader?

By Richie WhittApr 24, 2022