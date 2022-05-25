Skip to main content

Lamar Jackson to Commanders? Here's How It Could Happen

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback is entering the final season of his deal.

There's a quarterback controversy in the DMV, but it doesn't have to do with the Washington Commanders.

lamar jackson

Lamar Jackson

Ryan Anderson Lamar Jackson - Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson | Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Lamar Jackson

The Commanders have their quarterback for 2022, and that's Carson Wentz. The other NFL team in the area, the Baltimore Ravens, also have their quarterback for 2022, and that's Lamar Jackson.

But in 2023 ... things are up in the air.

Lamar Jackson is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and he's holding out of Ravens OTA's this week to express his frustration about his contract situation.

The Commanders, while happy with Wentz, wouldn't hesitate to upgrade him with Jackson. Considering the fact the Commanders had their eye on Russell Wilson before adding Wentz, it's clear that there's room for improvement.

Wentz's contract, though it expires at the end of the 2024 season, can be easily moved off of if he underwhelms in 2022.

The Commanders aren't the only team that would chomp at the bit to swap out their current quarterback for Jackson, the 2019 NFL MVP.

While Jackson struggled in 2021 and missed five games due to injury, he's still considered to be one of the NFL's best quarterbacks and game changers when healthy.

Throughout his four years with the Ravens, Jackson has thrown for 9,967 yards, 84 touchdowns and 31 interceptions. But, he makes even more of a difference on the ground. He's ran for 3,673 yards and 21 touchdowns, surpassing the 1,000-yard mark in 2019 and 2020.

Lamar Jackson MNF KC © Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Lamar Jackson

Dwayne Haskins Lamar Jackson © Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson SF © Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Lamar Jackson

It's probably a longshot that Jackson makes his move across the DMV as the Ravens may never be forgiven by their fanbase if they let Jackson walk, but with his current contract struggles, that dream moves a centimeter closer to reality.

