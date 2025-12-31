Commanders rookies called 'turbulent but awesome' by Dan Quinn

The Washington Commanders have lived through the full rookie experience this season, complete with highs, lows, and plenty of growing pains along the way.

The Commanders have relied on first-year players in meaningful roles, sometimes out of necessity, sometimes by design.

Washington head coach Dan Quinn believes that chaos is simply part of the process, and that the flashes showing up now are proof the foundation is forming.

Turbulence and explosive plays

Quinn did not shy away from describing just how unpredictable rookie seasons can be at the NFL level. One week brings confidence and momentum, the next brings lessons that only come through live reps and mistakes. From his perspective, that emotional roller coaster is not a negative. It is part of building players the right way.

“Well, I think it kind of shows the rookie seasons, they can be turbulent, but awesome all in the same space.”

Croskey-Merritt's rare speed

One of the clearest examples of that turbulence turning into something electric came from running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt. Quinn pointed to a single play that instantly grabbed the attention of everyone on the sideline, a long touchdown run that showcased rare speed.

“And so man, do we have a lot of belief in him? ... And so to see a 70-yard run, that just doesn't happen very often in our league.”

The play was not just impressive because of the distance, but because of how quickly everyone realized what was happening.

Even before Croskey-Merritt reached the end zone, his teammates already knew the outcome.

“Man, the guys behind him, they were already pointing. They knew. And I think it's those types of explosive runs that he's capable of.”

Quinn shows how rare those plays are in today’s NFL, especially from the running back position, calling it an example of what makes the rookie exciting despite the inevitable learning curve.

Lane and Amos exceed expectations

While explosive plays stand out, Quinn was just as impressed by consistency and toughness in less glamorous roles. One of the biggest surprises came from wide receiver and return specialist Jaylin Lane.

“I thought with [WR] Jaylin [Lane], I thought coming in I knew the return skills were going to be good, but I thought quite honestly, after being with him every day and watching him catch punts, I thought they were exceptional.”

Quinn noted that punt returning is one of the toughest jobs in football, especially in outdoor conditions, and praised Lane’s confidence and poise.

Defensively, cornerback Trey Amos earned early trust from the coaching staff.

“[CB] Trey [Amos] I would say exceeded my expectations in some regards just by his ability to compete right from the very beginning.”

Along the offensive line, tackle Josh Conerly Jr. impressed Quinn in an area that was not necessarily expected.

“He’s been a better run blocker than I thought.”

When Quinn steps back and looks at the group as a whole, the verdict is encouraging.

“I've been pleased with the class. They're a mature group and ready to work and so that part, having meaningful roles as rookies, that's a big deal.”

The Commanders know the road has been turbulent, but the flashes are real. And as Quinn sees it, that combination of struggle and growth is exactly how a foundation starts to take shape.

